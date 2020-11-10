The 11 most relaxing pieces of classical music written for the cello

The most relaxing music written for the cello. Picture: PA / Classic FM

By Rosie Pentreath

Classical music wouldn’t be the same without the beautiful cello. Here are our favourite pieces of music for reflection and calm, starring this stunning instrument…

The cello is the instrument most reminiscent of the human voice. It has a similar range (the notes it can reach, from lowest to highest) and the timbre, or sound it makes, feels familiar and safe somehow.

Maybe that’s why so many of us take so much comfort in its soothing tones, and beautiful melodies.

And maybe composers were onto this as well, many of the greatest opting to write their very best tunes for the dignified instrument.

From Camille Saint-Saëns to Maria Theresia von Paradis, here are the most relaxing pieces of classical music composed for the cello.

Read more: The most relaxing classical violin music ever written >