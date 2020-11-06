Benedetti Sessions: How do I join in with Nicola Benedetti’s Global Violin Sessions, and what pieces will I learn?

By Rosie Pentreath

Violinist Nicola Benedetti and her talented team of Benedetti Foundation tutors are continuing their online mass tutorials – here’s everything you need to know.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti is a passionate advocate for music education, and she has launched an online version of the Benedetti Foundation – founded in 2019 to ‘unite, inspire and educate’ – to give the world free access to mass tutorials from Benedetti Foundation tutors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Virtual Benedetti Foundation offered three weeks of consistent online tuition and inspiration between 11 and 31 May, with all live sessions leading up to a final weekend of activity celebrating the coming together of the global music community. This was followed up by a series of ‘Virtual Mini Sessions’ in the summer.

As the pandemic continues, and the world shifts and settles into an increasingly virtual way of connecting, music continues to help us connect with others all over the world – albeit online. And now the Benedetti Foundation has announced a new round of inspiring online tutorials – the Global Violin Sessions.

As before, all learning is aimed at musicians of all ages and stages, and from all over the world, and is a great way to recapture a sense of togetherness in uncertain times.

Nicola Benedetti said: “This is a difficult time for everyone – the pandemic has affected every corner of our lives. I have a desire to make sure we are being as active as possible in the most helpful and serious way.

“We hope for a collective moment, not just of music appreciation, but a sort of meditation and reflection of these unparalleled times whilst, of course celebrating the wonderful and collective achievement of young musicians all over the world.”

What are the Global Violin Sessions?

For the latest virtual Benedetti Sessions, the Benedetti Foundation is taking us around the world through the eyes of the violin.

Benedetti will be joined by masters in the craft of violin playing in different traditions around the world – including American masters Tessa Lark, Maggie O’Connor and Mark O’Connor; Hungarian violinists Geza Hosszu-Legocky and Roby Lakatos; and Finnish and Serbian virtuosos Nemanja Radulovic and Pekka Kuusisto.

To demonstrate the different styles and techniques used by the violin in their regions, each of these musicians will pick up the same specially-written melody by composer Wynton Marsalis – a melody that will be demonstrated by Benedetti at the start of the Global Violin Sessions – and add their region’s take on it.

Each virtuoso violinist will change rhythms, twist notes, rewrite corners, and add instrumentation, colours and effects.

As well as learning about how violin playing has developed in specific corners of the world, you’ll get the chance to hear diverse styles, and play along yourself.

How do I join in with the Global Benedetti Sessions and is there a fee?

Click here to sign up to the Global Benedetti Sessions before 9pm on Friday 13 November.

It is free to take part, but those who can donate are encouraged to, with a recommended donation of £20-£30 per person. But you can donate what you can – and, crucially, no one will be prevented from attending due to financial circumstances.

Once you’ve signed up, you will receive a welcome pack on the weekend of 14 and 15 November.

The virtual sessions will take place on weekends, from 21 November, with ‘Explore & Discover’ sessions on Saturdays where you can meet the artists, take part in Q&As, and learn all about the different techniques. And on Sundays there’s the opportunity to ‘Prepare & Perform’, with violinists of all ages and stages invited to play themselves.

Each participant can select which sessions they wish to take part in each weekend. And all live sessions take place on Zoom (you will need your camera enabled!).

Global Benedetti Sessions – full schedule.

21 and 22 November: America – Tessa Lark, Maggie O’Connor and Mark O’Connor

Saturday (open to all)

1500-1600: Meet the Artists, Style Technique Hub and Q&A Session​​

1630-1730: The Story of...

1800-1900: Performance Session

Sunday (violinists of all ages and stages)

1500-1545: Beginner Violinists​​

1615-1730: Intermediate Violinists​

1800-1930: Advanced Violinists

28 and 29 November: Hungary – Geza Hosszu-Legocky and Roby Lakatos

Saturday (open to all)

1500-1600: Meet the Artists, Style Technique Hub and Q&A Session​​

1630-1730: The Story of …..​

1800-1900: Performance Session

Sunday (violinists of all ages and stages)

1500-1545: Beginner Violinists​​

1615-1730: Intermediate Violinists​

1800-1930: Advanced Violinists

5 and 6 December: Finland and Serbia – Nemanja Radulovic and Pekka Kuusisto

Saturday (open to all)

1500-1600: Meet the Artists, Style Technique Hub and Q&A Session​​

1630-1730: The Story of …..​

1800-1900: Performance Session

Sunday (violinists of all ages and stages)

1500-1545: Beginner Violinists​​

1615-1730: Intermediate Violinists​

1800-1930: Advanced Violinists

12 and 13 December: Final Celebration Weekend including the premiere of our newly composed piece, featuring you!

Visit: www.benedettifoundation.org to find out more. Click here to sing up to the Global Violin Sessions now.