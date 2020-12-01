10 of the best 20th-century composers

Greatest 20th century composers. Picture: Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

We introduce the 1900s greats and their world-changing music – from Igor Stravinsky to Philip Glass…

Once the century turned, music transitioned from the grand, symphonic Romanticism of Brahms, Mahler and Wagner, and started to break from its traditional harmonic and structural systems, and boundary-pushing genres like serialism, aleatoric music and minimalism started to emerge.

Composers explored the phenomena of their time – from the psychoanalysis of Sigmund Freud to the world wars that shook everything – and created powerful pieces of music that kept up with the fast pace of change that characterised the 20th century.

Here are ten of the greatest composers who navigated all of this, and crafted it into their music in the most masterly ways.

No list is exhaustive – and this one least of all. What about Gershwin? He was unspeakably important, having given us Rhapsody in Blue and An American in Paris, as well as the crucial opera, Porgy and Bess.

And there was also Prokofiev, whose ballet Romeo and Juliet, and orchestral works Peter and the Wolf and ‘Classical’ Symphony are some of the most important to emerge from the 20th century.

And Cage and Schoenberg and Stockhausen; John Tavener and Kaija Saariaho and Arvo Pärt... it really is an infinite list. Find out more about these brilliant composers by clicking on their names above.