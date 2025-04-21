Breaking News

Pope Francis has died aged 88, Vatican confirms

21 April 2025, 09:49

Pope Francis has died aged 88.
Pope Francis has died aged 88. Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

The Vatican has announced the death of Pope Francis on the morning of Easter Monday, 21 April 2025.

Pope Francis has died aged 88, the Vatican has confirmed, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025.

His Eminence Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Born on 17 December 1936, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected Pope and leader of the Catholic Church in March 2013, following Pope Benedict XVI’s decision to step down.

As Pope, he was notable for his more informal approach to many social issues, urging the church on several occasions to treat people with leniency and forgiveness.

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Posted by Vatican News on Monday, April 21, 2025

Read more: Pope Francis reveals he loves Bach’s Passions and Italian classical-pop

He was a great aficionado of music, and particularly classical music. In a 2013 interview, he revealed his love of Mozart, Bach, and Wagner: “The ‘Et incarnatus est’ from [Mozart’s] Mass in C minor is matchless; it lifts you to God! Mozart fulfils me.

“And then Bach’s Passions. The piece by Bach that I love so much is the ‘Erbarme Dich’, the tears of Peter in the St. Matthew Passion. Sublime. Then, at a different level, not intimate in the same way, I love Wagner. I like to listen to him, but not all the time.“

In 2022, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi shared a collection of musical paraphernalia the Pope had sent him ahead of Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival, including a vinyl of Bach’s St John Passion, an Arvo Pärt CD, and a record by operatic pop trio Il Volo.

The Pope’s music library, curated by Ravasi, is said to include nearly 2,000 CDs and 19 vinyl records, among which tunes by Édith Piaf and Elvis Presley can be found.

Videos