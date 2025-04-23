What are the key differences between a classical and an acoustic guitar?

23 April 2025, 10:17

Key differences between a classical and an acoustic guitar - pictured: Ed Sheeran and Miloš Karadaglić
Key differences between a classical and an acoustic guitar - pictured: Ed Sheeran and Miloš Karadaglić. Picture: Getty/Matt Crossick for Classic FM Live

By Rosie Pentreath

We explore the similarities and differences between the two common types of guitar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Acoustic and classical guitars look very similar, both made of wood, both with six strings, and both with the familiar guitar shape with a curved body and long neck.

But there are key differences that are very important to know about – from the material of the strings to the shape of the wooden body and fret board, which determine how the instrument sounds and what it is like to play.

Whether you’re planning to pick up a guitar to begin learning the instrument, or have simply always wondered what the differences between these two instruments are, read on to discover the key differences and similarities between the classical and acoustic guitars.

Read more: 10 beautiful pieces of classical music for guitar

Bach's Prelude in C for guitar - Raphaël Feuillâtre

Strings

One of the main differences between typical classical and acoustic guitars are the strings. Classical guitars have six strings made of nylon – a type of plastic that simulates the animal gut strings that instruments used to be stringed with. Acoustic guitars are typically strung with steel or other metal strings, which are brighter and more resonant than those of the classical.

Plucking

The different materials used for classical and acoustic guitar strings mean there are different ways to play the guitars. The softer nylon strings of the classical guitar are typically plucked with the fingernails or, in some cases, the soft fingertips, whereas acoustic guitar players more commonly use plectrums and picks, including the type of picks that are worn as rings around the fingers. Acoustic guitars can be played with the fingernails and fingertips too, though.

Tuning

The six strings of both the classical and acoustic guitar are tuned to the pitches, which are (from low to high) E A D G B E. Both guitars can be retuned so that their strings play different pitches, extending the melodic possibilities and altering the playability of certain keys.

Range

The typical range of both the classical and the acoustic are based on the pitches strings, and in standard tuning are from the low E string, to very high harmonics, making the range three-to-four octaves or more.

Read more: Guitarist MILOŠ names his five all-time favourite guitar pieces

Craig Ogden - Here Comes The Sun

Shape

Classical and acoustic guitars have very similar hourglass shapes, but if you look closely there are key differences. The wooden hourglass of the classical guitar has a top portion that’s only very slightly smaller than the lower portion of the instrument. Compare that to the acoustic guitar, and you’ll see that the acoustic has a much smaller top portion in proportion to the lower section. It’s a subtle difference, as is the difference between the sound hole: proportionately, the classical guitar has a slightly larger sound hole than the acoustic guitar. The fret board (the neck against which the strings are strung), of the classical guitar is significantly wider than that of the acoustic guitar.

Wood

The body of the classical guitar is typically made of rosewood, mahogany, or another type of hardwood, with mahogany for the neck and a darker mahogany for the fingerboard. The acoustic guitar uses similar hardwoods and sometimes the soft spruce.

Sound

Because of the different strings of the classical (nylon) and acoustic (steel) guitars, the sound between the two differs. The nylon strings of the classical guitar are more mellow and soft, while those of the acoustic guitar are more jangly and resonant, generally.

Headstock and tuning pegs

The tuning pegs of the classical and acoustic guitars are similar, but the headstock of the guitars are different. On typical instruments, the classical guitar has a carved, ornate head stock, which has symmetrical holes cut all the way through so you can see the pegs and intertwined springs poking through. Typically, the headstocks of acoustic guitars are solid, closed pieces of wood which conceal the work of the pegs and their tensing of the strings.

Other design features

The classical guitar differs from the acoustic in two further aesthetic ways. Because of the different types of strings the guitars use, the classical guitar doesn’t have the usually-plastic pickguard, or scratchplate, that the acoustic guitar has to protect the wooden body of the instrument from plectrum strums and the movement of the metal strings. And the classical guitar has an unmarked ebony neck, while the acoustic guitar features fret markers, small white dots in various pairs, groups or single formations on alternate frets of the guitar, to help the player find common chords and pitches.

Musical genres

The classical and acoustic guitars’ differences mean they lend themselves typically to different genres of music. Spanish and flamenco, as well as Western classical, music lends itself beautifully to the classical guitar, while the strident and textured sounds of pop and rock genres can often be best served by the resonant sound of the acoustic.

Latest on Classic FM

Portrait of Ignacy Jan Paderewski, 1891, oil on canvas, 45.7 × 58.4 cm, National Museum, Warsaw Lawrence Alma-Tadema

Who was Paderewski, the composer who became Poland’s Prime Minister and signed the Treaty of Versailles?

Paderewski

Sir Karl Jenkins and Sergei Rachmaninov take the top two spots in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2025

Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’ voted to highest ever Classic FM Hall of Fame spot inKarl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’ voted to highest ever Classic FM Hall of Fame spot in 25th anniversary year

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Pope Francis has died aged 88.

Pope Francis has died aged 88, Vatican confirms

Squirrel falls into chorister’s folder during Good Friday service

Dive-bombing squirrel falls into chorister’s folder during Good Friday service

Videos

Strange four-key piano

Quirky automatic piano has only four keys that move every time you play a note

Choristers sing Allegri’s haunting ‘Miserere’ in empty St Paul’s cathedral

Choristers sing Allegri’s haunting ‘Miserere’ in empty St Paul’s cathedral

Allegri

Portrait Of Erik Satie and cover of score for Parade

The best (and strangest) pieces of music by Erik Satie

Historical figures you didn’t know were musicians: Albert Einstein, Jane Austen, Queen Elizabeth I

10 historical figures you didn’t know were classically trained musicians

12-year-old Anisa plays in The Piano

‘She’s a star’: virtuosic 12-year-old pianist stuns The Piano judges in Liverpool Street station
Soprano Lesley Garrett sings Bizet’s ‘Habanera’ in dramatic shopping centre flashmob

Soprano Lesley Garrett sings Bizet’s ‘Habanera’ in dramatic shopping centre flashmob

Lesley Garrett

Latest instrument features

Flight attendant plays ‘Over the Rainbow’ on violin to passengers on US flight

United Airlines flight attendant plays ‘Over the Rainbow’ violin solo on busy flight

This extraordinary glass violin is so accurate that you can actually play it

Japanese glassblowers create the world’s first playable glass violin

Violin played in heartbreaking ‘Titanic’ scene to be sold for £60,000 at auction

Violin played in heartbreaking ‘Titanic’ film scene to be sold for £60,000 at auction

Violinist sings soulful ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ duet with himself in epic encore

Violinist sings soulful ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ duet with himself in epic encore

King Charles plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a carrot at Windsor Castle

King Charles plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a carrot at Windsor Castle

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute