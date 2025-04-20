Dive-bombing squirrel falls into chorister’s folder during Good Friday service

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A squirrel was caught on camera cascading into a singer’s folder during a Good Friday church service.

The clerical creature dropped out of nowhere into a chorister’s music at All Saints Church Kingston in south London on Friday.

“Credit to the ever-professional choir who didn’t skip a beat,” the church captioned its Facebook post, “Even when it is raining small rodents!”

The church was later advised that the squirrel ran off unharmed.

“We are advised that the squirrel was seen later on in the service running between the choir stalls unharmed,” the church added, in response to concern over the four-legged creature’s wellbeing.

“The squirrel was obviously so taken by our choirs amazing music that it lost concentration for a moment,” they added. “Please do visit soon to hear them sing.”

Squirrel falls into chorister’s folder during Good Friday service. Picture: The Parish Church of All Saints, Kingston upon Thames

Organist Anna Lapwood, a former choir director who was the youngest person to hold the position of Director of Music at an Oxbridge university college, shared the video to her Instagram Stories, saying: “I have honestly been laughing at it for the last 12 hours”.

Nothing detracts from the singing of the Good Friday Liturgy at All Saints… not even dive-bombing squirrels.

You can watch the full service recording below, which is well worth a watch for the beauty of the music.

