What are the lyrics to The First Noel, the popular Christmas carol?

8 December 2022, 10:48

What are the lyrics to The First Noel, the popular Christmas carol?
What are the lyrics to The First Noel, the popular Christmas carol? Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A traditional English carol of Cornish origins, ‘The First Noel’ or ‘The First Nowell’ is a favourite around Christmastime, especially among younger choirs.

From the Choir of King’s College Cambridge to boy soprano ensemble Libera, many a choir of young voices have recorded the much-loved Christmas carol ‘The First Noel’, also spelled ‘The First Nowell’ (Nowell meaning ‘Christmas’ in Early Modern English, from the French ‘Noël’).

A traditional English carol of Cornish origins, it dates back to at least the 16th or 17th century, possibly even as early as the 13th century.

The combination of melody and lyrics was first published in the revised edition of Some Ancient Christmas Carols (1823) edited by Davies Gilbert. 10 years later, its publication in Christmas Carols Ancient and Modern (1833), compiled by William Sandys in London, helped it rise to prominence.

Today it is usually performed as a four-part hymn arrangement by English composer John Stainer, published in his Carols, New and Old (1871), with descant by David Willcocks. While it originally had nine stanzas, usually only five are sung today.

The carol refers to the events of Jesus’s birth told in the Bible, from the appearance of the angels to the shepherds told in Luke 2:11, to the arrival of the three wise men, which is the main focus of the text.

Read more: The 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time

Also spelled 'The First Nowell'
Also spelled 'The First Nowell'. Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to ‘The First Noel’?

The First Noel the angel did say
Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay;
In fields as they lay, keeping their sheep,
On a cold winter's night that was so deep.

Chorus:

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,
Born is the King of Israel.

They looked up and saw a star
Shining in the east beyond them far,
And to the earth it gave great light,
And so it continued both day and night.

Chorus

And by the light of that same star
Three wise men came from country far;
To seek for a king was their intent,
And to follow the star wherever it went.

Chorus

This star drew nigh to the northwest,
O’er Bethlehem it took it rest,
And there it did both stop and stay
Right over the place where Jesus lay.

Chorus

Then entered in those Wise men three
Full reverently upon their knee
And offered there in His presence
Their gold and myrrh and frankincense.

Chorus

Then let us all with one accord
Sing praises to our heavenly Lord
That hath made Heaven and earth of nought
And with his blood mankind has bought.

Chorus

For more festive classical music, listen to Classic FM Christmas, our non-stop playlist on Global Player.

Discover music

See more Discover music

What song did Olivia Olson sing in Love Actually? Take our quiz if you know the answer...

The Ultimate Christmas Movie Music Quiz

8 hours ago

Lifestyle

O Holy Night

What are the lyrics to ‘O Holy Night’, in French and English?

1 day ago

Argentinian team sing their national anthem at a rugby test match in Chaco, Argentina

What are the lyrics to Argentina’s national anthem, and why is there a shorter version?

1 day ago

The history, lyrics and meaning of Croatia’s national anthem ‘Our Beautiful Homeland’

What are the lyrics to Croatia’s national anthem, ‘Our Beautiful Homeland’?

1 day ago

Christmas is upon us, which means it's time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music

The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music

1 day ago

All the classical music played in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix

What classical music is played in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?

2 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM at the Movies

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

Learning to play piano may help people cope with depression and anxiety

Learning to play piano may help people cope with depression and anxiety

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

‘In Italy, opera is like the football’ – Bill Bailey on classical music and the arts

‘In Italy, opera is like the football’ – Bill Bailey on classical music and the arts

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Kyiv children’s choir

Kyiv children’s choir sings powerful ‘Carol of the Bells’ in New York Grand Central

Videos

Jenna Ortega plays cello as Wednesday Addams, in new Netflix series ‘Wednesday’.

Jenna Ortega learned to play Bach cello suites for hit Netflix series ‘Wednesday’

Ironworker Paul Harvey plays 'Lord of the Rings' theme on flute in abandoned tunnel

Flute player performs haunting ‘Lord of the Rings’ melody in mile-long tunnel

Christmas carols for children

12 beautiful Christmas carols for children

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen lyrics Christmas carol

What are the lyrics for ‘God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen’ – and what is the Christmas carol about?
The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra at Christmas.

10 best Christmas concerts from Classic FM’s partner orchestras