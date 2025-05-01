Georges Bizet: Carmen – short opera summary

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Set in Spain and sung in French, George Bizet’s Carmen has some of the most famous melodies and characters in any opera.

Carmen is an opera by French composer Georges Bizet and premiered in Paris on 3 March 1875. From the ‘Habanera’ to the Toreador Song, it contains some of opera’s most well-known tunes and tells the story of the fiery cigarette factory worker Carmen and her relationship with soldier Don José.

Here’s a synopsis of the much-loved opera.

Act I

The opera opens outside a cigarette factory in Seville, where soldiers have gathered and a sweet Micaëla arrives looking for José, her childhood sweetheart. As she cannot find him she leaves. The factory bell goes and the workers, including Carmen, head out into the streets and converse with the soldiers.

At this point, Carmen sings the famous Habanera, painting love as a ‘rebellious bird’, and throws a flower to José after the soldiers plead with her to choose a lover. Micaëla then returns and gives José a letter from his mother which says she wants him to return home and marry Micaëla.

Suddenly an uproar begins as women fly back out of the factory as they have accused Carmen of threatening someone with a knife. Zuniga, Lieutenant of Dragoons, writes out a warrant for Carmen’s arrest, but while he is doing this Carmen seduces José, who lets her escape. José is then arrested for dereliction of duty.

Act II

In an inn, two months later, Carmen and her friends Frasquita and Mercédès are entertaining the officers, including Zuniga, when a crowd of soldiers arrives with the flamboyant and popular bullfighter, Escamillo. He is instantly drawn to Carmen and introduces himself with the "Toreador Song".

Carmen, Frasquita and Mercédès are left with smugglers Dancairo and Remendado, who reveal their plans to dispose of some recently acquired contraband and need the women’s help. Although Frasquita and Mercédès are keen to help, Carmen says she cannot as she wishes expecting to see José.

José arrives and declares his love for Carmen, who performs an exotic dance for him. He is called by a bugle to return to his barracks but she demands he choose between the army and her. Zuniga suddenly returns and, in a fit of jealousy, Don José attacks him. The smugglers return and after the attack, Don José has no choice but to join them as he realises his military career is finished.

Act III

Several months later, Carmen, José and the smugglers enter a mountain pass. Carmen has grown tired of José and his controlling behaviour, and says he should return to lie with his mother. The women read their fortunes which foretell love and riches for Frasquita and Mercédès, but death for Carmen.

Two surprise arrivals, Escamillo and Micaëla, turn up. Micaëla hides while José fights Escamillo, after which Esacamillo invites everyone to his next bullfight. Micaëla tells José that his mother is dying and he must return home. He agrees but vows to Carmen that they will reunite.

Act IV

A large crowd has gathered for Escamillo’s bullfight, and Escamillo and Carmen enter arm in arm. Frasquita and Mercédès see José lurking in the crowd and warn Carmen, but she does not show any fear.

José begs Carmen to return to him but she tells him that their relationship is over and throws down the ring he gave her. As the noise of the crowd roars, José stabs Carmen and kills her.