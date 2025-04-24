Photos from the spectacular Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking, featuring star soloists alongside The Bach Choir and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking has come to the Royal Albert Hall for a spectacular concert celebrating the world’s greatest film music.
A line-up of star soloists – guitarist Alexandra Whittingham, Latvian string duo the Balanas Sisters, organist Anna Lapwood and soprano Aida Garifullina – performed favourites from much-loved movies alongside the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele.
Explore the photo highlights below...
Anthony Gabriele conducts Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking
Your hosts: Dan Walker, Myleene Klass and Alexander Armstrong
Alexandra Whittingham plays ‘La Vie en Rose’ and Stanley Myers’ ‘Cavatina’
The Bach Choir sing favourites by Ennio Morricone and Hans Zimmer
The spectacular Royal Albert Hall
Kristine and Margarita Balanas play Schindler's List