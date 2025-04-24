Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking – photo highlights from the Royal Albert Hall

24 April 2025, 21:44 | Updated: 24 April 2025, 21:46

Anthony Gabriele conducts Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking
Anthony Gabriele conducts Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Photos from the spectacular Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking, featuring star soloists alongside The Bach Choir and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele.

Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking has come to the Royal Albert Hall for a spectacular concert celebrating the world’s greatest film music.

A line-up of star soloists – guitarist Alexandra Whittingham, Latvian string duo the Balanas Sisters, organist Anna Lapwood and soprano Aida Garifullina – performed favourites from much-loved movies alongside the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele.

Explore the photo highlights below...

  1. Anthony Gabriele conducts Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking

    Anthony Gabriele conducts Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking
    Anthony Gabriele. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  2. Your hosts: Dan Walker, Myleene Klass and Alexander Armstrong

    Dan Walker, Myleene Klass and Alexander Armstrong
    Dan Walker, Myleene Klass and Alexander Armstrong. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  3. Alexandra Whittingham plays ‘La Vie en Rose’ and Stanley Myers’ ‘Cavatina’

    Alexandra Whittingham plays 'La Vie en Rose' and Stanley Myers' 'Cavatina'
    Alexandra Whittingham. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  4. The Bach Choir sing favourites by Ennio Morricone and Hans Zimmer

    The Bach Choir
    The Bach Choir. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  5. The spectacular Royal Albert Hall

    The spectacular Royal Albert Hall
    The Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  6. Kristine and Margarita Balanas play Schindler's List

    Kristine and Margarita Balanas play Schindler's List
    Kristine and Margarita Balanas. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  7. The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

    The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
    The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

