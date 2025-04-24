Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking – photo highlights from the Royal Albert Hall

Anthony Gabriele conducts Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

By Classic FM

Photos from the spectacular Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking, featuring star soloists alongside The Bach Choir and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking has come to the Royal Albert Hall for a spectacular concert celebrating the world’s greatest film music.

A line-up of star soloists – guitarist Alexandra Whittingham, Latvian string duo the Balanas Sisters, organist Anna Lapwood and soprano Aida Garifullina – performed favourites from much-loved movies alongside the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele.

Explore the photo highlights below...