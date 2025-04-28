Famous composers you didn’t know studied with modernist composer Luciano Berio

Ludovico Einaudi studied with modernist composer Luciano Berio. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

These famous contemporary composers studied with the legendary avant garde composer.

Italian composer Luciano Berio (1925-2003) is most famous for his experimental avant garde music, including serial compositions, pieces with electronic and pre-recorded spoken elements, and aleatoric music, which is also known as chance or indeterminate music because the piece has elements deliberately left to the choice of the performer instead of the composer.

The resulting music is often in service of ideas and experimental techniques, more than it is in the resultant melodies, harmonies and textures they create. More predictable melodies and harmonies give way to chance and complexity. Listen to Berio’s famous 1969 Sinfonia, or the well-known Sequenza (1958-2004) series of highly virtuosic works for solo instruments, to get a taste.

That’s not to say Berio wasn’t also a very lyrical composer. In fact, there’s a whole generation of composers who studied with Berio, who write remarkably lyrical and melodic music. This includes several that have broken out into the mainstream, seemingly approaching music in exactly the opposite way their teacher did.

Here are some of the famous composers you didn’t know were students of Berio.

