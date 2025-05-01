Sue Perkins to present Classic FM travel series ‘Race to the Galápagos Islands’ with HX

1 May 2025, 08:32

Sue Perkins to present Classic FM’s Race to Antarctica with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions
Sue Perkins to present Classic FM’s Race to Antarctica with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions. Picture: Classic FM

Broadcaster and comedian Sue Perkins returns to Classic FM for a thrilling new travel series, reaching the Galápagos Islands by the series end.

Sue Perkins is returning to Classic FM for a brand new series combining two of her great loves: travel and classical music.

The comedian and broadcaster is embarking on a thrilling ‘Race to the Galápagos Islands’, brought to you by HX Hurtigruten Expeditions. Departing from Antarctica on 2 May, the end point of Sue’s previous journey with Classic FM, the goal is to reach the glorious Galápagos Islands by the series end, on 23 May.

Along the way, Sue will be exploring cities, countries and continents, whilst discovering classical masterpieces that originated in, or were inspired by, these truly breathtaking destinations, such as Heitor Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras, Dvořák’s famous ‘New World’ Symphony, and Ennio Morricone’s epic soundtrack to The Mission.

Each episode chronicles Sue’s journey through iconic destinations, many well-travelled by HX. After setting sail in Antarctica, Sue will travel through countries and regions from The Falklands and South Georgia to South America, ending in the spectacular Galápagos Islands.

Read more: Sue Perkins joins Classic FM to present ‘Race to Antarctica’ with HX

As Sue ventures, she will delve into the rich cultural heritage of each region, discovering classical masterpieces that originated in or were inspired by these breathtaking destinations.

Sue Perkins said: “I am excited to return to Classic FM and launch my next musical voyage with them, this time to the Galápagos Islands. The series unites two of my passions – classical music and travel – and I can’t wait to embark on this new exploration with Classic FM’s audience alongside me.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Following the success of our debut series last year, it’s wonderful to welcome Sue back to Classic FM, and to team up with our friends at HX once again for our new Race to the Galápagos Islands series. It promises to be another fascinating expedition of discovery visiting cities, countries and continents – celebrating the many classical music connections en route.”

Suzanne Hall, European Marketing Director at HX, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Classic FM to support Sue Perkins on her new Race to the Galápagos Islands series, following her very successful Race to Antarctica series last year. Sue’s adventurous spirit reflects our values at HX, making this collaboration a natural extension of our shared passion for exploration. Through this series, Classic FM listeners can experience a journey of discovery, echoing the rich culture, science, and meaningful exploration that define our expeditions.”

Classic FM’s Race to the Galápagos Islands with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions, presented by Sue Perkins and written by Tim Lihoreau, begins on Friday 2 May at 9pm and continues for four weeks.

