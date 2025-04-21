Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’ voted to highest ever Classic FM Hall of Fame spot in 25th anniversary year

Sir Karl Jenkins and Sergei Rachmaninov take the top two spots in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2025. Picture: Matt Crossick / Alamy

By Classic FM

Sir Karl said he is “delighted that this piece has found resonance globally with so many of you over the years”.

In its 25th anniversary year, Sir Karl Jenkins’ great choral work The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace has been voted to No.2, its highest ever spot in the Classic FM Hall of Fame.

The Armed Man received its premiere in April 2000, performed by the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall, with Julian Lloyd Webber as cello soloist for the much-loved ‘Benedictus’. This concert also marked the beginning of Classic FM Live, which began 25 years ago this year.

It comes second in the 2025 chart to Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2, which was voted the nation’s favourite piece of classical music for the eleventh time in Hall of Fame history.

Sir Karl Jenkins told Classic FM: “I’m honoured and humbled that The Armed Man has reached its highest ever position in the 2025 Classic FM Hall of Fame, particularly as I look at all the great masters, past and present, that sit on this list with me.

“With 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of The Armed Man, I look back with great fondness to the premiere in 2000 at the first ever Classic FM Live concert, and I’m delighted that this piece has found resonance globally with so many of you over the years.”

His work remains a powerful reminder of the terror and tragedy of war, which finishes with hope and peace for the future.

Jenkins added: “I regret to say that there has been no let-up in war and conflict since I dedicated the piece to the victims of Kosovo, but we continue to make music in remembrance of those who have fallen and in the hope that humanity can find a way to heal.”

Sir Karl Jenkins conducts ‘Benedictus’ at Classic FM Live

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 continues to capture hearts as it takes the top spot for the third year in a row, and the eleventh time overall. Written more than a century ago, it is one of the most enduring piano works, frequently performed by renowned pianists around the world from Yuja Wang to Khatia Buniatishvili.

Almost 90,000 votes were cast by the public in this year’s chart – which marks the 30th Classic FM Hall of Fame – with the top 300 pieces of classical music played on Classic FM across the Easter weekend.

The number one film score in the Top 300, following the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz earlier this year, is John Williams’ emotive score to Schindler’s List, at number 11. Williams, the composer behind iconic movie themes such as Jurassic Park (52), Star Wars (number 53), and Harry Potter (79), remains the most popular living composer, with seven entries.

Hans Zimmer has five entries in the chart including Gladiator (44) and Interstellar (170), while Howard Shore’s The Lord of the Rings is up 13 places to number 13.

Karl Jenkins is also the most popular living British composer with four entries in the 2025 chart, an accolade he shares with Debbie Wiseman who also has four entries.

Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No.2 (I) - Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

2025 has also been a great year for other modern composers, with 29 living composers featured in the chart contributing to 54 entries, up from 40 last year. Ludovico Einaudi has five pieces in the top 30, Alberto Giurioli has his highest placement in the chart with three pieces, and Koji Kondo is one of three video game music composers to make the chart.

Mozart retains his crown as the nation’s most popular composer, with 13 entries in total, followed by Tchaikovsky with 11, overtaking Beethoven and Bach who both have 10 entries this year.

Dan Walker, who revealed the top end of the chart, said: “Every year I look forward to finding out how the tastes of our listeners have changed and evolved in the Classic FM Hall of Fame, as it is an unparalleled insight into the music they love listening to. It is wonderful to see Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 top the poll once again as it is a timeless masterpiece which continues to capture hearts across generations.

“What’s also incredibly exciting to see is the popularity in both film music, with 36 entries, and the growing recognition of younger and living composers. The likes of Phamie Gow, Florence Price and legendary Ludovico Enaudi are climbing the ranks, showcasing how the classical world is continuing to evolve by welcoming and celebrating new voices while also honouring the classical greats.”

Classic FM Hall of Fame Top 10

Rachmaninov – Piano Concerto No.2 Sir Karl Jenkins – The Armed Man Vaughan Williams – The Lark Ascending Vaughan Williams – Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Elgar – Enigma Variations Shostakovich – Piano Concerto No.2 Allegri – Miserere Beethoven – Piano Concerto No.5 (‘Emperor’) Beethoven – Symphony No.9 (‘Choral’) Holst – The Planets

Explore the full chart here.