18-year-old pianist stuns with original Beethoven and Chopin medley at Sheffield train station

29 April 2025, 11:12

18-year-old pianist Zak plays Beethoven and Chopin medley at Sheffield train station
18-year-old pianist Zak plays Beethoven and Chopin medley at Sheffield train station. Picture: Channel 4 / The Piano

By Lucy Hicks Beach

A young pianist wowed judges in Sheffield on the latest episode of Channel 4’s The Piano.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A teenager from Chapeltown, Leeds stunned passersby with his performance of a classical medley in Sheffield train station in the latest series of The Piano.

Zak, 18, performed a classical medley featuring Chopin’s Nocturne in C sharp minor and Fantaisie-Impromptu, the third movement of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata and Liszt’s La Campanella, as well as some of his own compositions.

“When I play the piano, I get a lot more respect than I normally would. I like seeing people look at me in a different way,” Zak said.

Judges Jon Batiste and Mika couldn’t hold back their joy when watching Zak, with Jon saying, “I like that he’s from the hood and he found this.”

Zak learnt to play the piano at Music House in Leeds, a charity that aims to break down barriers to people and communities in Leeds accessing music.

“I were looking for music lessons, but they’re really expensive, like 40, 50 quid, stupid prices”, Zac said, “But we found this place, Music House, that did affordable lessons.”

Read more: Sheku Kanneh-Mason: ‘Every child would benefit from music lessons’

Young man performs four songs in one on The Piano

He also described the connection he feels between Chopin’s music and the town where he has grown up.

“In Chapeltown, most of the people I’ve met who play the piano have a certain connection to Chopin. Chopin likes to use C sharp minor”, he said, “In that key you can feel the tension that can be released, which is what it feels like to live round here.

“You wake up in the morning and there’s loads of police and everyone’s out in the garden thinking what’s going on, and then it will be dead quiet and then it will just come out of nowhere again. And that’s what Romantic music’s like, that’s probably why it resonates with people from Chapeltown.”

He also spoke about his ambitions with his performance.

“Sometimes I actually daydream, and I’m dreaming of me playing on a big flipping stage.”

Read more: Music lessons and private tuition give richer children ‘significant advantage’

The hit television series returned to Channel 4 earlier this month for a third season, with pianist Lang Lang being replaced by Jon Batiste, and Claudia Winkleman and Mika both returning.

The series searches for some of the greatest amateur pianists from across the UK, and was won in 2024 by Brad Kella and in 2023 by Lucy Illingworth.

Watch his full performance below.

Zak Captivates The Crowd With 4 Performances In 1 | The Piano Series 3

Latest on Classic FM

Singing the Canadian national anthem before Juno Cup hockey action in Moose Jaw, Sask

What are the lyrics to the Canadian national anthem ‘O Canada’?

This image obtained from AP video shows a tag with the text ''K.L. Dachau'' seen through the f-holes of a Dachau-built instrument dubbed the ''violin of hope'' in Magyarpolány, Hungary, Tuesday April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nikolett Csanyi)

Secret note found hidden in Jewish prisoner’s violin at Dachau concentration camp

Ludovico Einaudi studied with modernist composer Luciano Berio

Famous composers you didn’t know studied with modernist composer Luciano Berio

Einaudi

Anthony Gabriele conducts Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking

Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking – photo highlights from the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Winners of Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2024 on stage at Classic FM Live with Dan Walker

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2025 with ABRSM – nominate an inspiring teacher!

Events

What music will be played at the funeral of Pope Francis?

What music will be played at the funeral of Pope Francis?

Jonathan Ross joins Classic FM as brand new host of Saturday Night at the Movies

Who is Jonathan Ross? Meet the Classic FM movies presenter, talk show host and film critic

Key differences between a classical and an acoustic guitar - pictured: Ed Sheeran and Miloš Karadaglić

What are the key differences between a classical and an acoustic guitar?

Portrait of Ignacy Jan Paderewski, 1891, oil on canvas, 45.7 × 58.4 cm, National Museum, Warsaw Lawrence Alma-Tadema

Who was Paderewski, the composer who became Poland’s Prime Minister and signed the Treaty of Versailles?

Paderewski

Sir Karl Jenkins and Sergei Rachmaninov take the top two spots in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2025

Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’ voted to highest ever Classic FM Hall of Fame spot inKarl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’ voted to highest ever Classic FM Hall of Fame spot in 25th anniversary year

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Latest instrument features

Strange four-key piano

Quirky automatic piano has only four keys that move every time you play a note

12-year-old Anisa plays in The Piano

‘She’s a star’: virtuosic 12-year-old pianist stuns The Piano judges in Liverpool Street station
Flight attendant plays ‘Over the Rainbow’ on violin to passengers on US flight

United Airlines flight attendant plays ‘Over the Rainbow’ violin solo on busy flight

This extraordinary glass violin is so accurate that you can actually play it

Japanese glassblowers create the world’s first playable glass violin

Violin played in heartbreaking ‘Titanic’ scene to be sold for £60,000 at auction

Violin played in heartbreaking ‘Titanic’ film scene to be sold for £60,000 at auction

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute