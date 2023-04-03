Who is Jonathan Ross? Everything to know about the Classic FM presenter, talk show host and film critic

Jonathan Ross. Picture: Classic FM / Getty

By Classic FM

Everything you need to know about the TV talk show and radio presenter, who hosts ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’ every weekend on Classic FM.

Jonathan Ross has been a major face in British broadcasting since his national debut in 1987.

But what many don’t know about Ross is that alongside his talent and experience in presenting across TV and radio, he is a long-time lover of film, and film music.

In 2023, Ross was announced as the new host of Classic FM’s Saturday Night at the Movies, a two-hour celebration of brilliant film scores from 7pm to 9pm on a weekend evening.

Find out all you need to know about this broadcaster and film buff below...

Tonight, we officially welcome @wossy to Classic FM. Join him from 7-9pm for an Oscars movie music special on Saturday Night at the Movies, ahead of this Sunday’s Academy Awards. 🍿🎬 pic.twitter.com/92Q4uGLvx4 — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) March 11, 2023

How old is Jonathan Ross?

Jonathan Stephen Ross OBE was born on 17 November 1960 in St Pancras, North London, and grew up in Leytonstone, East London with his five siblings; four brothers and one sister.

The star was 62 years old when he was announced as the new host of Saturday Night at the Movies on Classic FM, in March 2023.

English television and radio presenter, film critic, actor and comedian Jonathan Ross in 1984. Picture: Getty images

How did Jonathan Ross become famous?

Ross is an award-winning media personality and TV and radio broadcaster in the UK.

He made his national debut in 1987 hosting The Last Resort, a talk show on British television that he developed with a former colleague. It was reportedly titled ‘the last resort’ as the newbie presenter was the so-called last resort to host the show.

Following his debut, Ross went on to host numerous talk shows, with notable highlights including Friday Night with Jonathan Ross (2001-2010) and The Jonathan Ross Show (2011-present). On The Jonathan Ross Show, he has interviewed a variety of special guests from celebrities to politicians and musicians. Watch his interview with Katherine Jenkins below.

From as early as 1988 when Ross hosted The Incredibly Strange Film Show, the presenter had a clear penchant for the world of the silver screen and would go on to host various series, documentaries, and one-off shows focused around this art form.

Before coming to Classic FM, Ross hosted various radio programmes, making his airwaves debut in 1987. Alongside his presenting role on TV and radio, Ross is also a judge on the British celebrity competition show, The Masked Singer, on which fellow Classic FM presenter Aled Jones appeared in 2022, surprising the judge when his identity was revealed.

Ross was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to broadcasting in 2005 and is part of a long list of Classic FM presenters who have also received similar honours.

On his appointment at Classic FM, Ross said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Classic FM family.

“My love of films has been well documented, but my love of film scores is an even greater passion and I’m very much looking forward to sharing that with the listeners.”

Who is Jonathan Ross’ wife and do they have children?

Ross is married to screenwriter, author and producer, Jane Goldman, with whom he has three children; Betty, Harvey and Honey.

The couple met in 1986 when Ross was 26, and Goldman was 16. Goldman was working as a junior showbiz journalist, while Ross was an up-and-coming name in the media. They were married two years later in 1988.

His wife, like Ross, enjoys films and works in the industry herself. Goldman’s writing credits include Stardust (2007), Kick-Ass (2010), The Woman in Black (2012), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015), and most recently the upcoming The Little Mermaid (2023).

Where does Jonathan Ross live?

Ross lives in Hampstead in North London with his wife and three children.

The presenter has his own ‘man-cave’ inside the home, featuring movie and comic book memorabilia and collector’s items.

He also owns property in Swanage, Dorset, and in Florida, the United States.