What are the lyrics to ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, and who composed the Christmas carol?

3 December 2020, 17:04 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 17:06

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

It’s the guaranteed barnstormer with which all Christmas carol services should end – but what are the lyrics to ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, and who composed the hymn?

‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ is the carol to end all Christmas concerts. Its rousing melody – attributed to a number of composers over the years, including Handel and Gluck – is generally credited to John Francis Wade.

Printed in 1751, the text was originally written in Latin as ‘Adeste Fideles’, a title you’ll still sometimes see printed on Christmas albums.

But the English translation, written by the English Catholic priest Frederick Oakeley in 1841, is the most commonly used version.

Today, you might recognise it as the penultimate hymn sung at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge (the final is usually ‘Hark! The Herald’).

Read more: What are the lyrics and origins of ‘Away in a Manger’? >

Kings College Choir Rehearse 'A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols'
Kings College Choir Rehearse 'A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols'. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics about?

Wade’s hymn is a simple carol that tells the story of baby Jesus. Its joyous lyrics (‘Sing, all ye citizens of heaven above!’) invite us to join the angels in celebrating the Christ child’s birth.

At most carol services, you’ll hear ‘O Come’ sung in six verses – or even seven, if you include that one after the glorious descant, that always leaves everyone a bit confused and deflated, rather like the feeling of having already unwrapped all your presents and stuffed yourself with turkey by 2pm on Christmas Day.

Read more: The 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time >

The final seventh verse does, however, include one of the greatest chords in all Christmas music: a half diminished seventh, which you’ll hear on ‘word of the father’:

Word of the Father chord
Word of the Father chord. Picture: Carols for Choirs

*shivers*

What are the lyrics to ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’?

O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant!
O come ye, O come ye, to Bethlehem
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels
O come, let us adore Him
O come, let us adore Him
O come, let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!

God of God, Light of Light
Lo, He abhors not the Virgin's womb
Very God
Begotten, not created
O come, let us adore Him
O come, let us adore Him
O come, let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!

Sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation
Sing, all ye citizens of heaven above!
Glory to God
All glory in the highest
O come, let us adore Him
O come, let us adore Him
O come, let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!

Yea, Lord, we greet Thee, born this happy morning
Jesus, to Thee be glory given
Word of the Father
Now in flesh appearing
O come, let us adore Him
O come, let us adore Him
O come, let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!

Latest features

See more Latest features

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge performs at A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

What are the lyrics to ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are’, and who wrote the popular Christmas carol?

4 hours ago

Charlie Puth: piano major, Rachmaninov geek and jazz improvisor.

Yes, Charlie Puth has perfect pitch. He’s also a piano major, Rachmaninov stan and jazz improvisor.

4 hours ago

What are the lyrics to ‘Away in a Manger’?

What are the lyrics and origins of Christmas carol ‘Away in a Manger’?

5 hours ago

Sarah Paulson stars as Nurse Mildred Ratched in Netflix’s series, ‘Ratched’

What’s the theme music in Netflix’s ‘Ratched’, and where do I know it from?

7 hours ago

Christmas carols for children

12 beautiful Christmas carols for children

9 hours ago

More From ClassicFM

Jazz icons Julian Lee and James Morrison play piano and flugelhorn

94-year-old jazz pianist plays piano for first time in years since his stroke
Classic FM charity Christmas cards and calendar – Black Friday sale

Classic FM charity Christmas cards and 2021 wall calendar – Special Offers

Charity

Joy to the World

Musicians are tearing apart this ‘Joy to the World’ cake with confusing notation
The history of the Christmas carol

A dive into the surprising history of the Christmas carol

What are the lyrics to the Christmas hymn ‘Joy to the World’?

What are the lyrics to ‘Joy to the World’, and who actually composed the Christmas carol?

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Periods & genres

Occasions

Occasions

Moods

Moods

Instruments

Instruments