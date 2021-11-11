What are the lyrics to ‘Ding Dong Merrily on High’, and what does the carol mean?

What are the lyrics to ‘Ding Dong Merrily on High’, and what does the carol mean? Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A sprightly carol known for its seemingly never-ending line of ‘Glorias’, Ding Dong Merrily on High is one of world’s most beloved Christmas melodies. But what are the lyrics, and what does it all mean?

Ding Dong Merrily on High is a popular Christmas melody often heard during carol concerts, including the Choir of King’s College Cambridge’s famous Nine Lessons and Carols service on Christmas Eve.

Its origins, perhaps unsurprisingly given its sprightly, agile tune, are in dance music. The melody was originally named ‘Branle de l’Official’ and was found in a 16th-century book on French dance forms.

English composer and church bell ringing enthusiast, George Ratcliffe Woodward (1848-1934), came across the melody and, through his passion for pealing, was inspired to give the tune a bell-inspired text.

The carol was first published in 1924 in one of Woodward’s many song books, The Cambridge Carol Book. Harmony was later added by Irish composer Charles Wood, and Sir David Willcocks more recently did a new arrangement for a Carols for Choirs book.

But what are Woodward’s lyrics, and what do they mean?

What do the lyrics to Ding Dong Merrily on High mean?

Woodward was not only a composer and bell ringer, but also a gifted linguist who translated many hymns from Greek, Latin, and German.

Inspired by archaic poetry, Woodward wrote Ding Dong Merrily on High in a macaronic style, combining English and Latin for lyrical effect.

Its most famous line, ‘Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis’, a Latin refrain meaning ‘Glory! Hosanna in the highest’, sits alongside an otherwise English text.

The ‘o’ of ‘Gloria’ is a long, melismatic phrase that requires carollers – usually of the soprano variety – to sing 33 syllables in just one breath.

What are the lyrics to ‘Ding Dong Merrily on High’? Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to Ding Dong Merrily on High?

1. Ding Dong! merrily on high

In heav’n the bells are ringing

Ding, dong! verily the sky

Is riv’n with angel singing

Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis

2. E’en so here below, below

Let steeple bells be swungen

And i-o, i-o, i-o

By priest and people be sungen

Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis

3. Pray ye dutifully prime

Your matin chime, ye ringers

May ye beautifully rime

Your evetime song, ye singers

Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis

