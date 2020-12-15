What are the lyrics to ‘Carol of the Bells’? And what are origins of the carol?

What are the lyrics to ‘Carol of the Bells’? Picture: Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

We trace the journey of this popular carol – from its origins as a Ukrainian folk song, to ‘Home Alone’ soundtrack favourite.

‘Carol of the Bells’ is as instantly recognisable and irresistibly catchy as any Christmas song.

‘Merry, merry, merry, merry, Christmas!’ the carol chirps. Its music – composed in a minor key – hooks you straight in and ushers in the inevitable jingle of Christmas as soon as it starts.

You might know the catchy Christmas ditty from the movie Home Alone, or from Harry Potter 3. Or from annual cold Christmas busking sessions with your school wind band.

Whichever it is, read on to find out where it came from and what the words are...

Read more: Listen to Classic FM’s Christmas playlist on Global Player, the official Classic FM app >

What are the origins of ‘Carol of the Bells’?

‘Carol of the Bells’ is a Ukrainian-American carol. The melody is taken from a Ukrainian folk chant, known since the 20th century as ‘Shchedryk’. And the lyrics are by American composer Peter Wilhousky.

‘Shchedryk’ translates as ‘The Little Swallow’ and before the Christmas lyrics were set, it was originally sung for the new year. It was arranged to tell the story of this little swallow by Ukrainian composer and teacher Mykola Leontovych in 1914.

From fluttering swallows, then, to jingling bells.

The rushing Christmas words Peter Wilhousky penned and set in 1936 make the bell-like opening chords onomatopoeic. The choir intones ‘Ding, dong, ding, dong’ in accompaniment, as ‘silver bells’ indicate ‘Christmas is here’. The Christmassy flurries are twinged with uncertainty, though – evocative, perhaps, of those end-of-the-year feelings and reflections familiar to us all.

The ‘Carol of the Bells’ melody is evocative of those end-of-the-year feelings and reflections familiar to us all. Picture: Getty

‘Carol of the Bells’ – full lyrics

Hark! how the bells

Sweet silver bells

All seem to say

‘throw cares away.’

Christmas is here

Bringing good cheer

To young and old

Meek and the bold

Ding, dong, ding, dong

That is their song

With joyful ring

All carolling

One seems to hear

Words of good cheer

From ev’rywhere

Filling the air

Oh how they pound

Raising the sound

O’er hill and dale

Telling their tale

Gaily they ring

While people sing

Songs of good cheer

Christmas is here

Merry, merry, merry, merry Christmas

Merry, merry, merry, merry Christmas

On, on they send

On without end

Their joyful tone

To ev’ry home

Hark! how the bells

Sweet silver bells

All seem to say

‘throw cares away.’

Christmas is here

Bringing good cheer

To young and old

Meek and the bold

Ding, dong, ding, dong

That is their song

With joyful ring

All carolling

One seems to hear

Words of good cheer

From ev’rywhere

Filling the air

Oh how they pound

Raising the sound

O’er hill and dale

Telling their tale

Gaily they ring

While people sing

Songs of good cheer

Christmas is here

Merry, merry, merry, merry Christmas

Merry, merry, merry, merry Christmas

On, on they send

On without end

Their joyful tone

To ev’ry home

Classic FM is the home of Christmas music. Listen throughout December as we play traditional melodies, beloved carols and festive programmes to bring us all together this year.