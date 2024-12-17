What are the lyrics to ‘The Holly and Ivy’, and what is it about?

Choristers sing 'The Holly and the Ivy'
It’s one of the more jovial and light-hearted carols, but what are the lyrics to ‘The Holly and the Ivy’, and who composed it?

‘The Holly and the Ivy’ is one of the most fun and charming of all the Christmas carols.

Its upbeat rhythmic drive perfectly supports the text, a heartfelt ode to the importance of the holly and ivy, synonymous with Christmas since medieval times.

The poem’s origins are rather curious, the first known publication appearing in three broadsides (single sheets of paper) which were published in Birmingham at the beginning of the 19th century.

By 1823, the text of the carol had become a regular part of the Christmas canon, as its title is mentioned in William Hone’s Ancient Mysteries Described, among a list of ‘Christmas Carols, now annually printed’.

There are several variants of the tune, which have been collected from traditional singers, and early printed versions differ significantly from the version we know today. The most popular of these variants is ‘The Holly Bears a Berry’, better known as the ‘Sans Day Carol’.

King's College Cambridge 2008 #4 The Holly and the Ivy arr Walford Davies

Like many Christmas carols, the melody was passed on through the generations aurally and was first published in Cecil Sharp’s 1911 collection English Folk-Carols. Sharp heard the melody sung in the Cotswolds town of Chipping Campden and transcribed it for his collection in 1909. The words of the carol have been sung to countless other folk melodies.

The melody for ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ is a well-known example of a hexachord, a tune comprised of only six notes.

What is it about and what are the lyrics?

The carol is about the Christian significance of both the holly and the ivy at Christmas time, with holly – often being given the name Christ’s thorn – representing Jesus, and the ivy a symbol of His mother, the Virgin Mary.

As such, holly and ivy have been a common form of decoration during British Advent and Christmas and have featured in Churches use since at least the 15th and 16th centuries.

1. The holly and the ivy,
When they are both full grown,
Of all the trees that are in the wood,
The holly bears the crown.

REFRAIN:

The rising of the sun
And the running of the deer,
The playing of the merry organ,
Sweet singing in the choir.

2. The holly bears a blossom,
As white as the lily flower,
And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ,
To be our sweet Saviour.

(Refrain)

3. The holly bears a berry,
As red as any blood,
And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ
For to do us sinners good.

(Refrain)

4. The holly bears a prickle,
As sharp as any thorn,
And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ
On Christmas Day in the morn.

(Refrain)

5. The holly bears a bark,
As bitter as any gall,
And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ
To redeem us all.

(Refrain)

6. The holly and the ivy,
When they are both full grown,
Of all the trees that are in the wood,
The holly bears the crown.

(Refrain)

Where can you hear ‘The Holly and the Ivy’?

As well as the popular annual performances by The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, many pop and classical music stars have put their own spin on the carol.

These include the Scottish singer-songwriter and political activist Annie Lennox and popular 50s crooner Bing Crosby.

The simple nature of the six-note melody make it the perfect choice to sing at home, or wherever takes your fancy!

