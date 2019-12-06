Which are ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ and what are the lyrics to the song?

2 December 2020, 17:05 | Updated: 2 December 2020, 18:25

By Sian Moore

It comes up every Christmas, and every year you forget the words (bar ‘Five Gold Rings’, of course). Here’s a handy guide to ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, including its lyrics and meaning.

‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ is a rootin’-tootin’, singalong Christmas carol that runs through the twelve days that make up the Christmas season – beginning on Christmas Day and ending on 6 January, the day before Epiphany.

Each day represents a new gift, starting with ‘a partridge in a pear tree’ and ending with ‘twelve drummers drumming’.

It’s a traditional English tune dating back to the 1700s, which some historians actually believe to have French origins.

The version we know best came from Frederic Austin, an English composer who set the lyrics and added some flourishes – including the drawn out “five go-old rings” – in 1909.

The carol is a cumulative song, which means that each verse is built on top of the previous verses.

Read more: The 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time >

A partridge in a pear tree
A partridge in a pear tree. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’?

On the first day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
A partridge in a pear tree.

On the second day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the third day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the fourth day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the fifth day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the sixth day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

Twelve drummers drumming
Twelve drummers drumming. Picture: Getty

On the seventh day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the eighth day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the ninth day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Nine ladies dancing,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the tenth day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Ten lords a-leaping,
Nine ladies dancing,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the eleventh day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Eleven pipers piping,
Ten lords a-leaping,
Nine ladies dancing,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the twelfth day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Twelve drummers drumming,
Eleven pipers piping,
Ten lords a-leaping,
Nine ladies dancing,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves
And a partridge in a pear tree.

Listen to all the greatest Christmas music in one place online – it’s Classic FM Christmas!

Latest features

See more Latest features

Joy to the World

Musicians are tearing apart this ‘Joy to the World’ cake with confusing notation

52 mins ago

The history of the Christmas carol

A dive into the surprising history of the Christmas carol

1 hour ago

What are the lyrics to the Christmas hymn ‘Joy to the World’?

What are the lyrics to ‘Joy to the World’, and who actually composed the Christmas carol?

1 hour ago

Eternal Source of Light Divine

Soprano and saxophonist’s rendition of ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’ will tingle your spine

1 hour ago

Handel

Handel's Messiah disaster

The time a small church performed a dramatic Handel’s ‘Messiah’, and it went badly wrong

2 hours ago

Handel

More From ClassicFM

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

Coronavirus

Best pianists

The 25 best piano players of all time

Best piano works

The 16 best pieces EVER written for piano

Coronavirus vaccine increases concert confidence

Covid vaccine means a third of people ‘feel comfortable’ going to concerts again

Coronavirus

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Periods & genres

Occasions

Occasions

Moods

Moods

Instruments

Instruments