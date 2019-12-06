Which are ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ and what are the lyrics to the song?

By Sian Moore

It comes up every Christmas, and every year you forget the words (bar ‘Five Gold Rings’, of course). Here’s a handy guide to ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, including its lyrics and meaning.

‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ is a rootin’-tootin’, singalong Christmas carol that runs through the twelve days that make up the Christmas season – beginning on Christmas Day and ending on 6 January, the day before Epiphany.

Each day represents a new gift, starting with ‘a partridge in a pear tree’ and ending with ‘twelve drummers drumming’.

It’s a traditional English tune dating back to the 1700s, which some historians actually believe to have French origins.

The version we know best came from Frederic Austin, an English composer who set the lyrics and added some flourishes – including the drawn out “five go-old rings” – in 1909.

The carol is a cumulative song, which means that each verse is built on top of the previous verses.

A partridge in a pear tree. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’?

On the first day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

A partridge in a pear tree.

On the second day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the third day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the fourth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the fifth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the sixth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

Twelve drummers drumming. Picture: Getty

On the seventh day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the eighth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.



On the ninth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the tenth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the eleventh day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Eleven pipers piping,

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the twelfth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Twelve drummers drumming,

Eleven pipers piping,

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

