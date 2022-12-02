What are the lyrics for ‘God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen’ – and what is the Christmas carol about?

2 December 2022, 10:42

By Rosie Pentreath

‘God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen’ is one of our favourite minor key Christmas carols, but what are the lyrics about and why don’t they all rhyme?

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen’ is one of the oldest Christmas carols there is, and one of the most popular. The carol originates from 16th-century England and the earliest known printed edition was published in 1760.

It has been known by different names throughout history, including ‘God Bless You, Merry Gentlemen’ and ‘God Rest Ye, Merry Christians’, and even makes an appearance in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, early on when Scrooge is terrifying carol singers with his foul temper.

The novel reads: “At the first sound of ‘God bless you, merry gentlemen! May nothing you dismay!’, Scrooge seized the ruler with such energy of action that the singer fled in terror, leaving the keyhole to the fog and even more congenial frost.”

Read more: 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge rehearses ahead of Festival of Christmas Day’s Nine Lessons and Carols
The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge rehearses ahead of Festival of Christmas Day’s Nine Lessons and Carols. Picture: PA

What are the full lyrics to ‘God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen’?

God rest ye merry gentlemen
Let nothing you dismay
For Jesus Christ our Saviour
Was born on Christmas Day
To save us all from Satan's pow'r
When we were gone astray
O tidings of comfort and joy
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy

From God our Heavenly Father
A blessed Angel came;
And unto certain shepherds
Brought tidings of the same,
How that in Bethlehem was born
The Son of God by Name.
O tidings of comfort and joy,
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy

The shepherds at those tidings
Rejoiced much in mind,
And left their flocks a-feeding
In tempest, storm and wind,
And went to Bethlehem straightway
The Son of God to find.
O tidings of comfort and joy,
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy

But when to Bethlehem they came,
Whereat this infant lay,
They found Him in a manger,
Where oxen feed on hay;
His Mother Mary kneeling down,
Unto the Lord did pray.
O tidings of comfort and joy,
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy

Now to the Lord sing praises,
All you within this place,
And with true love and brotherhood
Each other now embrace;
This holy tide of Christmas
All other doth efface.
O tidings of comfort and joy,
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy.

What is ‘God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen’ about?

Like a lot of well-known Christmas carols, the lyrics (see below) of ‘God Rest Ye’ centre around the joy experienced at the news of Christ’s birth – all sung in a beautiful minor melody.

Born on Christmas Day, the Christ the Saviour will “save us all from Satan's power / When we were gone astray.”

The lyrics are wonderfully uplifting and it is indeed difficult to feel dismay with those wonderful “tidings of comfort and joy” the carol shares in abundance.

Read more: Best Christmas carols in a minor key

Why don’t all the lyrics in ‘God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen’ rhyme?

Last year, we noticed carol singers and vexed tweeters were taking to their keyboards to vent over the fact second and forth lines of the third verse of ‘God Rest Ye’ don’t rhyme exactly as they should.

It’s the carol’s sheer age that contributes to this.

You see, back in 16th-century England, some pronunciations were pretty different, owing to a Great Vowel Shift – a series of changes in pronunciation that affected the long vowels used in English – roughly during the 15th to 18th centuries.

Long vowels shifted upwards; that is, a vowel that used to be pronounced in a lower place in the mouth would be pronounced in a different place, higher up in the mouth. ‘wind’ used to be pronounced ‘waind’, as in ‘find’; it had a longer vowel, which was pronounced in a lower place in the mouth to its modern pronunciation.

The Oxford English Dictionary confirms this – that until a few hundred years ago, ‘waind’ used to be the normal English pronunciation for ‘wind’ when used in poetry.

So there you have it.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Kyiv children’s choir

Kyiv children’s choir sings powerful ‘Carol of the Bells’ in New York Grand Central

3 hours ago

Videos

Jenna Ortega plays cello as Wednesday Addams, in new Netflix series ‘Wednesday’.

Jenna Ortega learned to play Bach cello suites for hit Netflix series ‘Wednesday’

6 hours ago

Ironworker Paul Harvey plays 'Lord of the Rings' theme on flute in abandoned tunnel

Flute player performs haunting ‘Lord of the Rings’ melody in mile-long tunnel

7 hours ago

Christmas carols for children

12 beautiful Christmas carols for children

11 hours ago

The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra at Christmas.

10 best Christmas concerts from Classic FM’s partner orchestras

1 day ago

Bats have a wider vocal range than Mariah Carey, at an astonishing seven octaves

Bats have a wider vocal range than Mariah Carey, at an astonishing seven octaves

2 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM at the Movies

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

Orchestra’s outer space Beethoven performance leaves legendary conductor in tears

Orchestra’s outer space Beethoven performance leaves legendary conductor in tears

Seiji Ozawa

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol for the chance to win a £500 voucher

Vote in The Nation’s Favourite Carol for the chance to win a £500 voucher

George and Mary in the original 1946 film and the 2022 English National Opera production

Why beloved Christmas film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ makes the perfect opera

ENO

What are the lyrics to Portugal’s national anthem?

What are the lyrics to Portugal’s national anthem? And what are the words in English?

South Korea's players sing the national anthem prior to a friendly football match with Japan

What is South Korea’s national anthem, and what are the lyrics?

Brazil's players sing Brazilian national anthem at 2014 FIFA World Cup

What are the lyrics to Brazil’s national anthem, and why is it shortened at the World Cup?

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Classic FM is the home of Christmas music

Advent music: 10 best carols and hymns to begin the festive season

Classic FM is the home of Christmas music

Classic FM Christmas playlist – here’s how to listen

New York Philharmonic

Women now outnumber men in the New York Philharmonic, for the first time ever

New York Phil