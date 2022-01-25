Meat Loaf given regal rock tribute by military band at Buckingham Palace

25 January 2022, 11:05

The Band of the Welsh Guards paid tribute to the late Meat Loaf
The Band of the Welsh Guards paid tribute to the late Meat Loaf. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Watch the Band of the Welsh Guards perform a moving rendition of Meat Loaf’s ‘I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

American singer, Meat Loaf, passed away last week at the age of 74, and tributes have continued to pour in from across the world for the legendary performer.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock veteran was known for his operatic rock style, his almost four-octave vocal range, and a successful music career which spanned across six decades.

On Sunday 23 January, three days after the singer’s death, the American was honoured by one of the UK’s most famous traditions, held at London’s Buckingham Palace.

The ‘Changing the Guard’ is a traditional ceremony featuring music and marching which takes place at Royal residences in the UK.

As part of Sunday’s ceremony at Buckingham Palace, the Band of the Welsh Guards surprised onlookers through the palace gates with a wind ensemble arrangement of Meat Loaf’s 1993 hit, ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’. Watch a clip below.

Read more: Meat Loaf’s isolated vocals on ‘Two Out Of Three’ show the powerful virtuoso he was

RIP Meatloaf! Musical legend 💙 #ripmeatloaf #meatloaf

Posted by Alex Gillanders on Sunday, January 23, 2022

‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ was recorded by Meat Loaf, with Lorraine Crosby, an English singer-songwriter.

The track went on to reach number one in 28 countries, as well as becoming the UK’s best-selling single of 1993. The song would also earn Meat Loaf a Grammy Award for best rock vocal solo performance.

Since the addition of music to the guard changing ceremony, the programme has always been made up of a mixture of traditional and pop music.

The Band of the Welsh Guards’ arrangement of Meat Loaf’s iconic song features instruments typical to a military band set-up: flutes (and piccolo), oboe, clarinets, saxophones, trombones, bass trombones, cornets and trumpets, bassoons, horns, euphoniums, double bass, and percussion.

Founded in 1915, the band plays regularly for occasions and events such as the Changing the Guard ceremony, the Festival of Remembrance, Trooping the Colour, and the Beating the Retreat.

The choice of Meat Loaf for Sunday’s ceremony was a moving pick, and we’re sure the powerhouse performer would have appreciated the regal rock tribute.

More From ClassicFM

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Best Tchaikovsky works: 10 of the Romantic composer’s musical masterpieces

Tchaikovsky

Extraordinary virtuoso Felix Klieser plays the French horn with his left foot

Extraordinary virtuoso Felix Klieser plays the French horn with his left foot

Discover Music

Tchaikovsky’s letters give us an insight into his personal life

Tchaikovsky, composer of the world’s most uplifting ballets, had crippling self-esteem issues

Tchaikovsky

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf’s isolated vocals on ‘Two Out Of Three’ show the powerful virtuoso he was

Discover Music

Could Aled Jones be the traffic cone on The Masked Singer?

Classical singer Russell Watson hints Aled Jones could be ‘Traffic Cone’ on The Masked Singer

Russell Watson

Lang Lang and Gina Alice

Lang Lang and Gina Alice play a stunning husband and wife piano duet

Lang Lang

Latest news

See more Latest news

Gina Alice Redlinger

Who is Gina Alice Redlinger? The classical pianist who married Lang Lang

6 days ago

Musician weeps as his instruments are destroyed

Afghanistan: Musician weeps as Taliban burns his musical instruments in front of him

6 days ago

@SpencerArias

Society dedicated to ‘preserving’ Western classical music sparks accusations of racism

8 days ago

Ruth Slenczynska

97-year-old pianist, and last surviving pupil of Rachmaninov, signs landmark record deal

9 days ago

Rachmaninov

Big Ben’s clock face

What tune does Big Ben chime? All you need to know about the world’s most famous clock

10 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Hans Nickel and the WDR Symphony Orchestra

Jaw-droppingly nimble soloist plays virtuosic violin Czardas... on the tuba?

10 days ago

Doreen Ketchens is a legendary clarinet player

Jazz virtuoso plays mind-blowing clarinet solo while casually playing in street band

17 days ago

Discover Music

Making music with mushrooms

Funky fungi? Meet the musicians making melodies out of mushrooms

19 days ago

Discover Music

Kings Return quartet singing

Vocal quartet sings Gregorian chant in a stairwell with shiver-inducing acoustics

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky meets Will Smith

A genius mixed Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ with Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and it’s an actual bop

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music