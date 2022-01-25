Meat Loaf given regal rock tribute by military band at Buckingham Palace

The Band of the Welsh Guards paid tribute to the late Meat Loaf. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Watch the Band of the Welsh Guards perform a moving rendition of Meat Loaf’s ‘I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)’.

American singer, Meat Loaf, passed away last week at the age of 74, and tributes have continued to pour in from across the world for the legendary performer.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock veteran was known for his operatic rock style, his almost four-octave vocal range, and a successful music career which spanned across six decades.

On Sunday 23 January, three days after the singer’s death, the American was honoured by one of the UK’s most famous traditions, held at London’s Buckingham Palace.

The ‘Changing the Guard’ is a traditional ceremony featuring music and marching which takes place at Royal residences in the UK.

As part of Sunday’s ceremony at Buckingham Palace, the Band of the Welsh Guards surprised onlookers through the palace gates with a wind ensemble arrangement of Meat Loaf’s 1993 hit, ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’. Watch a clip below.

‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ was recorded by Meat Loaf, with Lorraine Crosby, an English singer-songwriter.

The track went on to reach number one in 28 countries, as well as becoming the UK’s best-selling single of 1993. The song would also earn Meat Loaf a Grammy Award for best rock vocal solo performance.

Since the addition of music to the guard changing ceremony, the programme has always been made up of a mixture of traditional and pop music.

The Band of the Welsh Guards’ arrangement of Meat Loaf’s iconic song features instruments typical to a military band set-up: flutes (and piccolo), oboe, clarinets, saxophones, trombones, bass trombones, cornets and trumpets, bassoons, horns, euphoniums, double bass, and percussion.

Founded in 1915, the band plays regularly for occasions and events such as the Changing the Guard ceremony, the Festival of Remembrance, Trooping the Colour, and the Beating the Retreat.

The choice of Meat Loaf for Sunday’s ceremony was a moving pick, and we’re sure the powerhouse performer would have appreciated the regal rock tribute.