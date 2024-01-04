Stephen Mangan joins Classic FM in exciting new radio line-up for 2024

By Classic FM

The actor, comedian and presenter will join Dan Walker, Alexander Armstrong, Myleene Klass, and Jonathan Ross in a fresh schedule for 2024.

Actor, comedian and presenter Stephen Mangan joins Classic FM as the new host of Sunday afternoons, sharing his passion for classical music in a new programme launching this Sunday, 7 January at 4pm.

The new schedule also welcomes Dan Walker as the new host of Classic FM Breakfast on weekday mornings from 6.30am to 10am, announced by Tim Lihoreau yesterday morning.

Stephen Mangan said: “I am honoured and excited to join the nation’s number one classical music station with my very own show, at one of my favourite times of the week – Sunday afternoon.

“As an avid listener and a big fan of classical music, it’s been an ambition to present on Classic FM.

“I can’t wait to get to know the listeners and to share my love of classical music, and I look forward to their company every Sunday.”

The new schedule takes effect on Friday 5 January in the afternoon, which will see Jonathan Ross expand his film music offering on the station, presenting Classic FM at the Movies on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7pm to 9pm.

Following Jonathan on Friday, Charlotte Hawkins presents Young Classical Stars at 9pm – a new series of programmes celebrating the greatest up-and-coming classical musicians.

At the same time on Saturday evenings, John Humphrys launches his own new landmark series, Connecting Notes, where he explores some of classical music’s most fascinating stories and the common ground between them.

Tim Lihoreau remains a key part of the Classic FM team, and moves to host a new weekend breakfast programme on Saturdays and Sundays from 7am, followed by Aled Jones at 10am.

Stephen Mangan joins Classic FM in a new radio schedule for 2024. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

Alan Titchmarsh moves to a later time on Saturdays, accompanying you from 4pm into the early evening with a selection of his favourite classical music, from well-loved works to new discoveries.

David Mellor will return at Easter, and throughout 2024, with a series celebrating landmark live recordings, and is launching a new monthly Global Player playlist featuring the very best recently released recordings.

At the end of each day, Classic FM is the place to find the most relaxing music, with the perfect classical soundtrack to unwind in the evenings. From Sunday to Thursday, listen to Relaxing Evenings with Zeb Soanes at 7pm, followed by Ritula Shah on Calm Classics at 10pm.

Myleene Klass also continues to present Calm Classics from 10pm, now on Friday and Saturday evenings.

