Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ across the UK giving listeners superior sound quality

6 July 2023, 09:30

Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ across the UK
Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ across the UK. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

From January 2024, Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ across the UK which will provide an even better listening experience.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Classic FM is turning up the broadcast quality of its signal across the UK for a richer, higher definition audio experience.

From January 2024, Classic FM will be upgrading from DAB to DAB+ across the UK.

DAB+ provides superior sound quality, giving the best possible experience for those listening on DAB.

This change will only affect those with a DAB radio that does not have DAB+, which is a small minority of legacy DAB radio devices.

There is plenty of time to prepare for the upgrade in January 2024, but in case you need to change the way you listen to Classic FM, here’s what it could mean for you.

Make sure you’re DAB+ ready before the end of the year
Make sure you’re DAB+ ready before the end of the year. Picture: Alamy

What is DAB+ and how is it different to DAB?

DAB+ uses the same transmitters and broadcast technology as DAB – it simply converts sound to digital in a different way.

In order to receive DAB+ stations, your radio must be DAB+ enabled.

Some older DAB digital radios will only receive DAB stations, but the majority of newer devices can receive DAB+ stations as well as DAB. There are lots of DAB/DAB+ radios available which will give you access to DAB and DAB+ stations, including from most leading manufacturers.

What do I do if I listen to Classic FM on DAB?

Anyone listening on DAB radio will need to make sure it’s DAB+ ready before the end of the year.

If you are buying a new digital radio, look for the Digital Radio Tick Mark. This means the radio is DAB+ enabled and will receive the available DAB, DAB+ and FM radio stations. If the product does not have the Tick Mark, read the product description carefully and check that it specifies DAB+.

If your DAB radio is not DAB+ ready, you can recycle your old device. Find your nearest donation or recycling point here.

Here’s a handy link for anyone wanting to know more about DAB+.

What if I listen to Classic FM via FM, TV, Global Player or smart speaker?

Those who listen via FM, TV, Global Player, or smart speaker do not need to do anything. Your listening experience will stay the same.

On Global Player and smart speaker, you can already experience the new High-Definition sound of Classic FM by using the new HD option. This is available on your smartphone, tablet, desktop or smart speaker.

Explore all the ways to listen to Classic FM >

If you have any questions about the switch to DAB+, please contact us at Classic FM here.

