Dan Walker to host all-new Classic FM Breakfast show in 2024

3 January 2024, 08:32 | Updated: 3 January 2024, 09:30

Introducing Dan Walker, the new host of Classic FM Breakfast!

Introducing a brand new sound for mornings in 2024 – Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker!

Dan Walker is joining Classic FM to wake up the nation in a new breakfast show, weekday mornings from 6.30am.

The all-new Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker sees the much-loved and hugely popular presenter return to presenting at breakfast time, providing a relaxing start to the day featuring the very best classical music.

“This is an amazing chance to join one of the biggest radio stations in the country,” Dan said.

“I’m over the moon that I’m going to be part of Classic FM’s brilliant line-up and presenting the breakfast show is a wonderful opportunity.

“I am passionate about classical music and I’m a long-time listener – I also love the breakfast audience and I think they know me well so I can’t wait to get started,” added Dan, who continues his work with Channel 5, alongside Classic FM.

Dan Walker to host all-new Classic FM Breakfast show
Dan Walker to host all-new Classic FM Breakfast show. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “It’s really fitting to welcome in the new year with our new-look 2024 schedule, and to be able to welcome Dan Walker back to breakfast broadcasting as the new host of Classic FM Breakfast is fantastic.

“We look forward to him joining the Classic FM family with an engaging and rejuvenating programme, weekdays from 6.30am, to ease listeners into the start of their day.”

Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker will launch on Monday 8 January.

The signing is part of an exciting new sound for Classic FM in 2024, with more details to be announced in the next few days – including a brand new programme for our current Breakfast host, Tim Lihoreau.

Listen to Classic FM across the UK on Global Player, DAB+ digital radio and TV, 100-102 FM and at ClassicFM.com.

