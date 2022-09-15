How music will play a role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

Her Majesty’s coffin has traveled across the UK, and is now lying in state in London. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know so far about the music.

Her Majesty was a champion of classical music, so it’s expected that her funeral will feature music special to the late Queen’s life.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall and thousands of people are queuing across London to enter the Hall and pay their respects.

Monday will see the first State Funeral in the United Kingdom for over 50 years, the last being for former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in January 1965.

After the historic ceremony, due to take place at 11am on 19 September, Her Majesty’s coffin will travel to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried with her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

But what music will accompany Her Majesty as she makes the last two journeys to her final resting place? Here’s everything we know about the music chosen to celebrate the late Queen and her monumental 70 years of service.

What music was played at the procession for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Her Majesty’s coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on 14 September 2022, accompanied by music performed by the bands of the Scots Guards and Grenadier Guards.

The following five funeral marches were performed as the late Queen was taken was taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage in a slow and sombre procession.

Beethoven’s Funeral Marches No. 1, 2, and 3, Mendelssohn’s Funeral March, and Chopin’s Funeral March set the mournful tone of the procession, which crowds of people gathered to watch.

The arrival of Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall was marked by a performance of James O’Donnell’s setting of Psalm 139, sung by the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal.

Members of the public have since been able to enter Westminster Hall to pay their respects, with the queue to enter drawing thousands and stretching over four miles in length. Westminster will allow members of the public to enter the Hall until 6.30am on the day of the funeral.

What will happen at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

The Royal Family has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on 19 September 2022 at 11am at Westminster Abbey.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Royal Family said: “Elements of the State Funeral Service and the associated ceremonial arrangements will pay tribute to The Queen’s extraordinary reign, and Her Majesty’s remarkable life of service as Head of State, Nation and Commonwealth.”

On Monday, the late Queen’s coffin will be transported on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors, from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The procession will be led by 200 musicians, made up of the pipes and drums of Scottish and Irish regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Air Force.

The King and other members of the royal family will walk behind on the short journey to the Gothic abbey church, arriving for 11am.

The Royal Family’s statement confirmed that the service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster.

“During the Service, the Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read Lessons,” the statement read. “The Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say Prayers.

“The Sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will also give the Commendation. The Dean of Westminster will then pronounce the Blessing.”

Towards the end of the one-hour service, the ceremony will draw to a close with the sounding of the Last Post followed by a national two-minute silence to be held shortly before midday for Her Majesty.

What music has been played at the funerals of other British monarchs?

As the British Monarch is the head of the Church of England, it is likely music from the Anglican musical tradition will play a large role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral programme.

At King George VI’s funeral, the hymns ‘The Strife is O’er, the Battle Done’, and Sir Henry Walford Davies’ anthem ‘God Be in My Head’, were performed.

Queen Elizabeth II also requested Hubert Parry’s ‘Ye Boundless Realms of Joy’ be performed as the final voluntary at her father’s funeral. The final line reads, ‘O therefore raise your grateful voice, and still rejoice the Lord to praise’ which brought the ceremony to a more joyful conclusion.

What happens after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

The Royal Family has confirmed that after the service, “Her Majesty’s Coffin will be borne through the Abbey, returning to the State Gun Carriage for the Procession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

“At Wellington Arch, the Coffin will be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to St George’s Chapel, Windsor for the Committal Service.”

The committal service is a Christian ritual which can include poems, prayers, and music, as a way for loved ones to say goodbye before the deceased is buried.

The Royal Family has confirmed that the Choir of St George’s Chapel will sing during the service, and when the late Queen’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Sovereign’s Piper – a musician who plays the bagpipes at the Sovereign’s request – will play a Lament.

Later that evening, a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel conducted by the Dean of Windsor for members of Her Majesty’s family.