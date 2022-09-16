The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Global

By Classic FM

Classic FM will join with all Global stations in a special broadcast for The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

At 10am on Monday 19 September, Classic FM will broadcast a special programme from news talk station LBC, to mark The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It marks the first time that Global will broadcast the same programme across all of its radio stations – Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, LBC News and Gold – and is the biggest outside broadcast in Global’s history.

The special programme, The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, will be anchored by Nick Ferrari and will be live on air from 10am until 1pm, joined by colleagues Andrew Marr, Shelagh Fogarty, Martin Stanford and Sangita Myska with LBC’s Newsroom reporters broadcasting from across the country to reflect the mood of the nation.

All adverts will be paused on Global radio brands and podcasts from midnight on Monday 19 September, for 24 hours.

All of Global’s outdoor advertising estate will pause adverts, showing a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II instead.

How to listen

Listen to the special broadcast on Classic FM, or stream it live on Global Player.