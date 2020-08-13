Music A-level students have halved in the last decade

13 August 2020, 14:01

Music A-level students have halved in the last decade
Music A-level students have halved in the last decade. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

47 percent fewer pupils are taking Music at A-level compared to a decade ago, today’s A-level results show.

Today’s A-level results show the number of pupils studying Music has fallen at an alarming rate over the last decade.

Since 2008, there has been a 47 percent decline in Music entries at A-level.

The results, published today by the Joint Council for Qualifications, show that 12 years ago, nearly 6,000 male and 4,000 female candidates studied Music at A-level across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Now, only approximately 2,700 male and 2,500 female pupils are taking the subject as far as sixth form.

Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, said the results were “extremely concerning”, and pinned the plummeting rate on funding cuts to creative subjects in schools.

Read more: Government invites ‘music experts’ to create new school music syllabus >

Music A-level uptake has fallen by nearly half in 12 years
Music A-level uptake has fallen by nearly half in 12 years. Picture: Getty

“Funding cuts and accountability measures, such as the English Baccalaureate (EBacc), are devastating music education and creative subjects, yet the Department for Education remains fixated on this highly flawed policy,” she said.

“It is vital that studying music does not become the preserve of the privileged few, which is why we urge the government to either extend the EBacc to include arts subjects, including music, or scrap it altogether.”

Music A-level gives pupils the chance to develop their performance and composition, as well as to learn about music history and theory across a variety of genres. But for some years, it has been at risk – markedly, within state education.

In 2018, it was warned that A-level music, French and German were in danger of being removed from state schools and colleges in England because of funding cuts.

Leading musicians, from the Kanneh-Mason family to singer Ed Sheeran and superstar Elton John, have all spoken out on the importance of music education in schools.

In light of the plummeting numbers, Annetts urged the government to refresh the National Plan for Music Education. Published in 2011, the plan outlined how high quality and sustained music education in the school curriculum is the cornerstone of a child’s music education.

“In light of the continued decline in music education, and the ongoing challenges the sector faces caused by COVID-19, the National Plan for Music Education, which expires this year, must be refreshed as a matter of urgency,” Annetts said.

This year’s A-level results have all been awarded on predicted grades, after school pupils were unable to sit their final exams due to COVID-19.

In England, nearly 40 percent of A-level results were downgraded by Ofqual from teacher predictions. There has also been an outcry around fair grading across schools, with pupils at private schools seemingly advantaged by Ofqual’s final grades, while state sixth forms are losing out.

More From ClassicFM

Typewriter concerto

This ingenious ‘typewriter concerto’ is a treat for the eyes and the ears

Anderson

Cat plays piano when he's hungry

Cat has a tiny piano which he plays when he’s hungry

Discover Music

Why we learn recorder

Why did we learn to play the recorder at school?

Discover Music

Cute 2-year-old boy drops his recorder in a vase, gets arm stuck, is rescued by firefighters

A toddler dropped his flute in a vase and his arm got stuck. So, firefighters rescued him.

Discover Music

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

Coronavirus

Classical Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Julian Bream, guitarist

Julian Bream, British classical guitarist, has died aged 87

13 hours ago

Julian Bream

What is the government’s latest guidance on rehearsals and concert halls?

What is the UK government’s latest guidance for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues?

14 hours ago

Coronavirus

Live indoor performances can resume in England

Live indoor performances can resume in England as lockdown rules are eased

15 hours ago

Coronavirus

Andrew Lloyd Webber takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Andrew Lloyd Webber volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine to ‘prove theatres can reopen safely’

17 hours ago

Lloyd Webber

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

1 day ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Lidl worker surprises shoppers with classical singing

Lidl checkout assistant surprises shoppers with incredible operatic singing

1 day ago

Videos

Couple’s neighbourhood brass duet turns into waltz trio, as car horn joins in

A neighbourhood waltz by brass duo turns into a trio… as car horn joins in

1 day ago

Discover Music

The piano is made out of sausage, and it works.

This piano is made of sausages, and it works.

2 days ago

Discover Music

Erin McCarthy stuns America’s Got Talent judges by singing opera while riding a horse

Erin McCarthy stuns America’s Got Talent judges by singing opera while riding a horse

2 days ago

Discover Music

Virtual choir joins singers with Sir Karl Jenkins for massed performance of ‘The Armed Man’

Join Sir Karl Jenkins in a virtual mass singalong of ‘The Armed Man’

3 days ago

Jenkins

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone

Ennio Morricone performs at Mediolanum Forum on st

Ennio Morricone: the 10 Best Movie Soundtracks

Morricone