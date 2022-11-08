First trailer released for ‘Chevalier’ biopic about 18th-century composer Joseph Boulogne

8 November 2022, 12:31 | Updated: 8 November 2022, 12:34

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A virtuoso violinist, celebrated composer and champion swordsman – Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges will finally have his story told in a new biopic.

A first trailer has landed for Chevalier, the upcoming biopic inspired by the largely untold story of Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a master swordsman, violin virtuoso and composer who delighted the courts of 18th-century France.

Published yesterday by US production company Searchlight Pictures, the trailer has had millions of views in its first 24 hours with many praising the performance of lead actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., who stars alongside Lucy Boynton, Samara Weaving and Minnie Driver.

Scripted by the Emmy-nominated screenwriter Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows), Chevalier had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is set to land in US cinemas in spring 2023.

Based on the real story of Joseph Boulogne, the film begins with the composer’s early years. Born the illegitimate son of a young Senegalese slave and a plantation owner, he was taken from Guadeloupe to France as a boy and introduced into French society.

Read more: The life of 18th-century composer Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Boulogne in 'Chevalier' (2023)
Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Boulogne in 'Chevalier' (2023). Picture: Alamy/© Working Title Films/Entertainment Pictures

Boulogne rose to improbable heights as a celebrated violinist-composer and master fencer, his skills with a sword helping him to climb up the social ladder. He became a music teacher in the court of Marie Antoinette, who in the biopic promotes Boulogne to the title of Chevalier.

Harrison Jr is heard saying as Boulogne in the trailer, “I realised the more I excelled, the less I was alone”.

While not much is known about his musical training, Boulogne began his career with the Les Concerts des Amateurs in Paris, rising to the helm of the orchestra in 1773. Under his baton, it became regarded as one of the finest orchestras in Europe.

One of the first Black colonels in the French army, leading 800 infantrymen and 200 cavalries in Europe’s first all-Black regiment, Boulogne was described by US president John Adams as “the most accomplished man in Europe”.

Read more: Angelina Jolie to play legendary opera star Maria Callas in new biopic ‘Maria’

Poster for 'Chevalier' based on the true story of Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges
Poster for 'Chevalier' based on the true story of Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Picture: Alamy

Directed by Jamaican-Canadian director Stephen Williams (The Walking Dead, Westworld), Chevalier follows the story of a forgotten artist whose musical aptitude delighted 18th-century French society, but whose music has only in recent years begun to reappear in the classical canon and be performed by the world’s orchestras.

The original score comes from Kris Bowers, whose previous work has included the soundtracks for Netflix period drama Bridgerton and 2018 Academy Award winner Green Book, in which he also played Mahershala Ali’s piano hand double in some scenes.

Read more: First look at Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Netflix biopic ‘Maestro

It is not confirmed whether the film will include music written by Boulogne, which consists as far as we know of three sets of string quartets, two symphonies, eight symphonie-concertantes, six operas comiques, three violin sonatas and 14 violin concertos, with many more likely lost during the French Revolution.

Originally penned as the ‘Black Mozart’ biopic, a controversial nickname attributed to Boulogne’s musical prodigy, as well as popular theory that Mozart swiped Chevalier’s musical ideas, Chevalier will be out in UK and US cinemas on 7 April 2023.

Latest on Classic FM

ENO soloists appear wearing ‘Choose Opera’ t-shirts

English National Opera give ‘defiant’ curtain call as opera stars scorn funding cut

ENO

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

The English National Opera’s production of ‘Carmen’, at the London Coliseum in 2020.

Leading UK opera companies have funding slashed in Arts Council announcement

Spielberg proclaims 'You still got it!' as John Williams plays Brahms at piano

‘You still got it!’ – 90-year-old John Williams casually plays Brahms concerto during recording session

Williams

Classic FM’s Pet Classics: Charlotte Hawkins and Frank in the studio

Pet Classics, our special programme to calm pets on Bonfire Night, returns for 2022

Intrepid insect joins classical guitarist for duet in amusing concert moment

Intrepid insect joins classical guitarist for duet in amusing concert moment

Xuefei Yang

Protestor, ‘Sebastian’ was one of three Extinction Rebellion members who interrupted a performance at The Royal Concertgebouw earlier this week

Extinction Rebellion activists halt Verdi Requiem at Concertgebouw, comparing to ‘sinking Titanic’

Verdi

A Stradivarius violin (not pictured) has been found 78 years after it was looted by Nazi soldiers

Long-lost Stradivarius violin stolen by Nazis during Second World War found in France

Discover Music

The sprinklers have reportedly caused hundreds of millions of Yen worth of damage

‘Calamity’ as musical instruments are soaked by concert hall’s sprinkler malfunction

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

Lifestyle

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

The RSPCA’s top tips for pet safety during firework season

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA

Andrea Fisher performs ‘Danse Macabre’ on flute and organ

Flautist plays ‘Danse Macabre’ in a creepily coordinated organ duet with herself

Hugh Bonneville (Mr Brown) poses with Paddington Bear at the world premiere of ‘Paddington 2’.

Paddington star Hugh Bonneville says fictional bear ‘was my first friend’ in heartwarming reveal
Have scientists found a piano chord to cure nightmares?

Scientists say this major piano chord can help cure nightmares

Niccolò Paganini was such a gifted violinist, people thought he sold his soul to the devil

Niccolò Paganini was such a gifted violinist, people thought he sold his soul to the devil

Paganini

Music for Pets playlist

Music For Pets playlist: classical music to keep your pets calm during fireworks

Lifestyle

Joseph Ancona was a crew member at the Metropolitan Opera House

Metropolitan Opera stagehand, 20, killed in tragic New York subway accident

New York Metropolitan Opera

The Sovereign’s Piper plays for King Charles III outside Clarence House for the first time.

Royal piper’s fanfare wakes King Charles III for first time at London residence

Videos

Bocelli family trio sings 'Feliz Navidad'

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio

Andrea Bocelli

Aretha Franklin with her good friend, Luciano Pavarotti

The time Aretha Franklin stepped in for ‘good friend’ Pavarotti, and sang Nessun Dorma

Luciano Pavarotti

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Karim Kamar is joined by an unexpected duet partner...

Classical pianist gives curious toddler an impromptu piano lesson on train station concourse

19 days ago

Discover Music

Viola Brand dances on a bicycle

Ballerina performs an exquisite routine, while riding a bicycle

19 days ago

Discover Music

Funny duet for two cats, in the style of Rossini

This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face

21 days ago

Cellist Zoë Martlew had a sudden surprise when her cello bow exploded mid-recital

Comical classical chaos as cellist’s bow explodes in the middle of a contemporary music recital

24 days ago

Discover Music

An opera singer leads a rousing rendition of Ukraine’s national anthem as civilians shelter in an underground station in Kyiv.

Powerful footage shows opera singer leading Ukrainian national anthem under Kyiv station

27 days ago

Videos

Angela Lansbury voiced cinema’s most famous teapot, ‘Mrs Potts’ in the 1991 Disney classic, ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Remembering the time Angela Lansbury sang ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for the film’s 25th anniversary

27 days ago