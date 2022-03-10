Bridgerton Season 2 soundtrack: every pop song that is getting a classical cover

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Once again, Bridgerton will be swapping waltzes for Wrecking Balls, in its ear-grabbing Season 2 soundtrack.

As bright-eyed debutantes filled the Bridgerton Season 1 ballroom, the sound of a string quartet plucking out Ariana Grande’s breakup song ‘thank u, next’, captured the imagination of viewers (who may reasonably have been expecting to hear a Mozart or Haydn trio).

Bridgerton matched Victorian morality with enlightened heroines, and progressive attitudes with a lavish regency aesthetic. And nowhere was the blend of old and new more evident, than in the music.

The Netflix drama’s use of string renditions of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish hits actually tripled streaming figures for the Vitamin String Quartet, whose covers of ‘bad guy’ and ‘In My Blood’ delighted fans of the show and beyond.

And so, Bridgerton fans will be pleased to know there’s an all-new set of pop covers coming from the group, as well as composer Kris Bowers and the Duomo Quartet, for Season 2. From Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ to Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’, discover all the new covers below.

Read more: When does Bridgerton Season 2 come out, and what music will feature?

Bridgerton Season 2 will have an all-new set of pop string quartet covers. Picture: Alamy

What classical pop covers will appear in Bridgerton Season 2?

Nirvana’s ‘Stay Away’, covered by Vitamin String Quartet

Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’, covered by Kris Bowers

Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’, covered by Hannah V and Joe Rodwell

Robyn’s ‘Dancing on My Own’, covered by Vitamin String Quartet

Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’, covered by Duomo

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, covered by Kris Bowers

Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’, covered by Steve Horner

P!nk’s ‘What About Us’, covered by Duomo

Calvin Harris and Disciples’ ‘How Deep Is Your Love’, covered by Kiris

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’, covered by Midnight String Quartet

Season 2 will focus on the love story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. Picture: Alamy

What will be the musical highlights of Bridgerton Season 2?

Kris Bowers, the Emmy Award-winning composer behind Bridgerton, told Entertainment Tonight that, “the new love story that we have in this season [focusing on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton] is getting its own theme and that’s been interesting to develop”.

The series’ music supervisor, Justin Kamps, highlighted the Harry Styles cover as a musical highlight of the new season, telling Tudum: “When Harry Styles’ team signed off, I was very excited about that because I was just like, ‘This is just a beautiful use.’

“So even though it wasn’t a direct, ‘We love this,’ it felt like, ‘Ah, yes, they approved this, they’re giving their approval. They enjoy the sequence.' And now, I can’t wait for all the fans to see it.”

Asked what music is in the pipeline for Season 3, Kamps added: “Season 3 is a fresh start, so we’ll be looking for and looking at a brand new round of songs and covers,” he shared. “I’m always like, ‘We can’t fit everybody in, but I’m always open to anyone who’s interested.’ It could be the most beautiful cover in the world, and I’ll think, ‘I really want to use this,’ but if we just can’t find the right spot, we can’t find the right spot.

“And the great thing about the show is that, as you can see from the songs featured this season [Season 2], we’re not always necessarily having to use the latest and greatest pop. We can go back and have a cover of ‘Material Girl,’ or we can go all over the place. So, even if it doesn’t make it in Season 2, there’s still room for it to come back around. You never know.”

Bridgerton Season 2 will land on Netflix on 25 March 2022.