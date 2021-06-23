Disney’s Snow White live-action remake: Release date, cast and soundtrack revealed

Snow White live-action remake will star Rachel Zegler. Picture: Disney / Amblin Partners, Amblin Entertainment, 20th Century Studios

By Sian Moore

Newcomer Rachel Zegler, who will play Maria in Spielberg’s West Side Story, takes on her third movie role as Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake of the famous fairytale.

Disney’s latest remake has been announced, and it’s the classic fairytale of Snow White which will join the likes of Cinderella and The Lion King with a live-action retelling.

The lead role has already been cast, and it’s West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler who will star as the whimsical exiled princess.

What about those seven loveable dwarfs, you ask? Well, there’s been no word on them yet.

But here’s everything we do know about the cast, release date and soundtrack.

Read more: Six times Disney did classical music

Snow White live-action remake with Rachel Zegler: cast, soundtrack and release date revealed. Picture: Disney

Who has been cast in Disney’s Snow White remake?

So far, there’s only one role that’s been announced for the exciting Snow White remake.

Disney’s first-ever princess – originally debuted in 1937 – will be portrayed by American singer and actress, Rachel Zegler.

Zegler landed her breakout role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming retelling of the great Bernstein musical, West Side Story. She responded to the director’s open casting call on Twitter with videos of herself singing ‘Tonight’ and ‘I Feel Pretty’, and beat 30,000 other applicants.

Before her silver screen endeavours, Zegler posted singing videos to YouTube where she amassed a sizeable following on the platform. Her performance of ‘Shallow’ from A Star is Born has been watched over 11 million times.

The remake’s director, Marc Webb, revealed to Deadline why Zeglar was the ideal choice: “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Read more: Firefighter approaches piano at Disney World, sings a beautiful ‘Ave Maria’ for his daughter

What can we expect from the Snow White soundtrack?

American songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will reportedly compose new songs for the live-action movie.

Pasek and Paul have previously worked on La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Aladdin, so it looks like Snow White’s music is in very safe hands.

According to Deadline, Disney have taken their time with the adaptation because they’re keen to make sure the music is just right.

Read more: Can you guess the Disney song from the emojis?

Looking at previous live-action remakes like The Lion King and Beauty and The Beast, we are likely to hear some of the film’s original songs in the new score.

It doesn’t appear, thankfully, that this remake will follow in the footsteps of the 2020 Mulan, which originally set out to include no musical accompaniment at all, much to the chagrin of fans.

When will the Snow White live-action remake be released?

There isn’t a concrete release date for Snow White, but film production is reported to start in 2022.

You’ll be able to hear Rachel Zegler’s honeyed vocals well before then however, as West Side Story is expected to be released on 10 December 2021 in the UK.

Read more: Here’s what the ‘West Side Story’ remake looks like side-by-side with the original