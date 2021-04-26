Disney and Pixar’s Soul wins Oscar for Best Original Score at 93rd Academy Awards

By Sian Moore

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste’s music to the animated blockbuster bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Score at last night’s ceremony.

The animated comedy-drama follows jazz musician Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who winds up trapped in The Great Before, and must find his way out by connecting to his true purpose on Earth.

Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the ethereal elements of the score, while several of the film’s original jazz songs were written by Grammy-nominated legend Jon Batiste.

The movie beat fellow category nominees Da 5 Bloods, Mank, Minari and News of the World.

Soul also scooped the prize for Best Animated Feature at the ceremony on Sunday 25 April.

Talking about the film, director Pete Docter said: “This film started as a love letter to jazz, but we had no idea how much jazz would teach us about life.

“We don’t get to control what happens, but we can, like a jazz musician, turn whatever happens into something of value and something of beauty.”

The heartwarming animation is also the first Pixar film ever to feature an African-American protagonist.

Who won the Oscar for Best Original Song?

The Best Original Song Oscar was awarded to singer-songwriter H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas for ‘Fight For You’, which featured in the biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah.

It trumped music from The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Who won the Oscar for Best Sound?

The Academy Award for Best Sound was given to Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh, for the American drama film Sound of Metal.

Other nominees in the category included Soul, Greyhound and Mank.

George C. Wolfe’s American drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based on trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey, bagged two Oscars at last night’s ceremony.

The film took home the Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design.

Both Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.