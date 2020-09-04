Mulan live-action remake: Film’s soundtrack and how to watch on Disney Plus

On Air Now
4 September 2020, 09:27
The iconic 1998 animated adventure has had a live-action remake – here’s how to watch Mulan now on Disney+.
Disney’s Mulan is the latest animated classic to receive a live-action remake, and it’s finally arrived on Disney+ after its original cinema release was scrapped in some countries.
Directed by Niki Caro, the remake has the same story as the 1998 musical. Based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, it follows the story of a girl impersonating a man in order to fight in the Chinese military, and ward off a Hun invasion.
Here’s all you need to know about the new release...
Disney’s latest live-action remake was released on 4 September, on Disney+.
The movie was set to hit cinemas in March, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Disney decided to bypass the cinema release altogether and premiere Mulan on their streaming service instead.
Mulan is now available on Disney+.
But unlike most of the films and series on the streaming platform, not all Disney+ account holders will have access to the live-action remake.
Fans will have to pay an additional £19.99 on top of their Disney+ subscription for Premier Access to watch the movie.
If you don’t want to pay the extra fee, don’t worry. From 4 December 2020, Mulan will be available to all subscribers at no extra cost.
The soundtrack to the original Mulan, composed and conducted by Jerry Goldsmith, had some of Disney’s biggest hits, including ‘Reflection’, ‘I'll Make a Man Out of You’ and ‘Honor to Us All’.
But back in March 2017, the Internet went into a frenzy after director Niki Caro told Moviefone the remake would feature no songs.
According to Radio Times, Caro cleared up confusion when she spoke at the film’s presentation: “I mean, back to the realism question – we don’t tend to break into song when we go to war.
“Not that I’m saying anything against the animation. The songs are brilliant, and if I could squeeze them in there, I would have.
“But we do honor the music from the animation in a very significant way.”
Harry Gregson-Williams (Shrek, The Chronicles of Narnia) has scored the remake, and rumour has it we’ll be hearing more instrumental music this time around.
The lead role of Mulan was cast back in November last year, and it’s Liu Yifei playing our heroine in the 2020 remake. The 32-year-old actress has already starred in multiple cinematic hits, including The Forbidden Kingdom and The Assassins.
In August last year there were calls to boycott both the film and the actress, after Yifei shared a post by the Communist Party newspaper supporting police in Hong Kong. The hashtag #BoycottMulan trended on Twitter, featuring in more than 21,000 posts.
Other stars in the film include Donnie Yen, who plays Mulan’s mentor Commander Tung; the film’s villain, played by Gong Li; and Jet Li who took on the role of The Emperor.
