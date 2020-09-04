Mulan live-action remake: Film’s soundtrack and how to watch on Disney Plus

By Sian Hamer

The iconic 1998 animated adventure has had a live-action remake – here’s how to watch Mulan now on Disney+.

Disney’s Mulan is the latest animated classic to receive a live-action remake, and it’s finally arrived on Disney+ after its original cinema release was scrapped in some countries.

Directed by Niki Caro, the remake has the same story as the 1998 musical. Based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, it follows the story of a girl impersonating a man in order to fight in the Chinese military, and ward off a Hun invasion.

Read more: Little Mermaid live action remake: Who’s in the cast, when is the Disney film released and what’s the soundtrack? >

Here’s all you need to know about the new release...