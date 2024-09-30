French cellist issues plea after rare €1.3 million cello is stolen in home burglary

30 September 2024, 11:26

Ophélie Gaillard’s 300-year-old cello has been stolen for a second time
Ophélie Gaillard’s 300-year-old cello has been stolen for a second time. Picture: Ophélie Gaillard press photos / Instagram

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Ophélie Gaillard’s 300-year-old cello was stolen from her home along with two precious bows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

French cellist Ophélie Gaillard has put out an appeal to find her stolen cello, a rare instrument worth an estimated €1.3 million.

Dating back to 1737, it was crafted by Francesco Goffriller, one of the master luthiers of the Venetian school.

The cello was stolen from her home in a dark red case which also held two cello bows by Nicolas Maire and Jean-Marie Persoit, along with cash and iPads, in a burglary on the night of 24 September.

Gaillard told FranceInfo: “Thieves came overnight between 03:00 and 05:00 when we were sleeping. The children are safe and sound, which is the main thing.”

But the theft of the cello, she added, “is a horror, it is a catastrophe”.

This isn’t the first time Gaillard’s cello has been stolen. In 2018, a man in the street threatened her with a knife before making off with the instrument. It was found two days later after an anonymous caller told Ms Gaillard it was in a car just outside her house.

Read more: Esther Abrami refused boarding with 200-year-old violin on Ryanair flight

Bach: Prélude, Cello suite Nr.1 | Ophélie Gaillard

After putting out an appeal to find the cello, Gaillard told press it “has nothing to do with its commercial value”. She said: “It is as though I have lost a limb.”

She has had the instrument on loan from CIC bank “for more than 20 years”.

“As well as being hateful, it is mad to steal this kind of instrument,” Gaillard added. “It is not sellable. This type of rare instrument is identifiable and traced like works of art, so is easily spotted.”

When instruments by Stradivardi, Gaillard and other leading violin makers are stolen, they often cannot be sold on because they are too valuable, and too easily traced back to the owner.

Musicians including fellow French cellist Gautier Capuçon have been sharing her appeal, in an attempt to track down the stolen cello. “How awful – I’ve shared” [translated from French],” Capuçon commented on her Instagram post.

Ophélie Gaillard won third prize in the International Johanna Sebastian Bach Competition in 1998, and is a great champion of solo cello repertoire including the Bach Cello Suites – a recording of her playing the first suite has had nearly seven million views on YouTube.

Latest on Classic FM

Tom Cruise has an impromptu organ lesson with Anna Lapwood at ‘Top Gun’ film screening

Tom Cruise has an impromptu organ lesson with Anna Lapwood at ‘Top Gun’ film screening

Remembering Dame Maggie Smith in 2012 film 'Quartet'

Remembering Dame Maggie Smith with her film about Verdi and the joy of singing with friends
The Choir of King's College Cambridge

10 of the greatest choirs in the world

Discover Music

Angelina Jolie (right) stars as legendary Greek soprano, Maria Callas (left) in the upcoming musical biopic about the singer

Maria Callas biopic: cast, plot, music and trailers revealed

Maria Callas

'Best Music Learning Initiative' winners Bratton Brass Roots, and 'Visiting Teacher' winner Helen Minshall

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – our five 2024 winners!

Events

John Williams reacts to violinist playing Schindler's List theme in moving tribute

John Williams reacts to violinist playing Schindler’s List theme in moving tribute

Williams

Mozart fans queue to hear newly discovered work in Leipzig

‘Mozart dropped a new single’ – classical fans queue to hear newly discovered work in Leipzig

Mozart

Beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli announces 2025 live concert tour

Beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli announces 2025 live concert tour in UK and Ireland

Events

Gladiator 2 soundtrack: who composed it and which themes feature?

Gladiator 2 soundtrack: who composed it and which themes feature?

Gregson-Williams

Young boy conducts in the Carlo Felice Theatre

Conductor dad sits his son on the podium, who reveals his incredible baton skills

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

25-year-old Canadian pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko wins Leeds piano competition

‘It was unforgettable’ – 25-year-old Canadian wins prestigious Leeds piano competition

Anna Lapwood Classic FM Live

Anna Lapwood thunders out Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony on 9,999-pipe Royal Albert Hall organ
Best pieces by Gustav Holst

10 greatest pieces of music by Gustav Holst

Footage unearthed of actual Dmitri Shostakovich playing the piano

Footage unearthed of actual Dmitri Shostakovich playing the piano

Why did Holst leave Earth out of The Planets suite?

Why did Holst leave Earth out of his orchestral suite, The Planets?

High F sharp

Soprano sings blistering top F sharp that you will never unhear

Videos

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Astronaut plays John Williams’ ‘Star Wars’ theme in first-ever violin solo in outer space

Astronaut plays John Williams’ ‘Star Wars’ theme in first-ever violin solo in outer space

14 days ago

Williams

James Earl Jones reciting the US national anthem proves his voice was music

James Earl Jones reciting the US national anthem proves his voice was music

20 days ago

Videos

Maria João Pires in 1999, when she had learned the wrong piano concerto.

When Maria João Pires learned the wrong piano concerto, but had a ‘miraculous’ recovery

21 days ago

Mozart

Youth orchestra plays 'Harry Potter' music in Glasgow university cloisters

Indonesian orchestra plays magical ‘Harry Potter’ theme in Glasgow university cloisters

24 days ago

Williams

Lucy improvises boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

Lucy improvises infectious boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

24 days ago

Discover Music

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays ‘The Lark’

10-year-old pianist plays Glinka-Balakirev with astonishing poetry and precision

1 month ago

Discover Music