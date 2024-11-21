Why do orchestras have ‘leaders’ and what do they do?

Ilona Schmiel, leader of the Tonhalle Orchestra, Zurich. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

One of the most elusive figures of the orchestra is the leader – or concertmaster. But what’s their role, and when did it start?

An orchestra can be a baffling organism to comprehend. The way it is arranged, structured and managed has evolved over centuries to arrive at its present-day set-up.

To anyone who isn’t in the know, one of the most cryptic figures of the orchestra is the leader – or concertmaster. Outranked only by the conductor, this musician is responsible for good relations between the orchestra and maestro, acting as an intermediary and ensuring all goes smoothly.

They sit at the front of the orchestra, direct everyone in tuning their instruments, and have their very own applause on entry to the concert stage.

But what are the origins, development and function of this mysterious being? We delved into the history...

When was the concertmaster position invented?

The role of the concertmaster has evolved throughout the ages, changing as orchestral music expanded and became increasingly complex. In the Baroque era (roughly 1600-1750), composers such as Bach and Vivaldi firmly cemented the prominence of the violin family as the de facto leading voice of an ensemble, writing music with prominent lead violin parts, often with demanding solos.

In the days before the conductor was a regular fixture of an orchestra, the concertmaster, or ‘lead violinist’ would usually direct the ensemble and play simultaneously, using the movements of the bow to keep time. At this time, there was no standardised position of ‘leader’, and the mechanics of ensemble leadership varied greatly between countries.

During the mid- to late-18th century – known as the Classical era – orchestras expanded even further, with wind and brass sections gradually becoming permanent fixtures in orchestras. With a larger group of musicians, there became an even greater need for a clear leader to create (literal) harmony between all the musicians in the ensemble.

The principal violinist emerged as the logical figure to take on this demanding role, responsible for leading the string section, creating a cohesive sound and, crucially, keeping everyone playing in time!

Just as the leader started to take full control over orchestral proceedings, the title was contested by the emergence of the conductor in the latter half of the classical period. Again, the nuances of history mean this change didn’t happen overnight, but by the mid-19th century, the Romantic era was in full swing, and the leader’s role had morphed more into the one we recognise today.

During this period, music became increasingly expressive, and orchestras expanded even more. The concertmaster became essential in determining the sound of an orchestra and making their own interpretive decisions in rehearsals. Composers often wrote virtuosic solos for the leader, where the violinist needed to seamlessly adapt from sitting as part of the section to stepping up to the main solo voice for a passage.

What does a concertmaster do today?

Today, the position of concertmaster is highly revered, with the major orchestras offering highly lucrative sums of money to employ the very best violinists. The crucial role of the leader is to set the very highest standards of musicianship for the other musicians to follow.

A good leader elevates the level of an orchestra, and a bad one can have disastrous consequences for everyone involved. Aside from being a superlative instrumentalist, a substantial part of the leader’s role is managing the occasionally fragile relationship between the conductor and the ensemble.

Conductors are often jet-setting between orchestras – with the most successful of them conducting orchestras across several continents in the same month – but the concertmaster is a fixed member of their orchestra.

A good leader will have the best read on the interpersonal relationships between the musicians and can empathise with the members of the orchestra, who may be tired after a particularly trying schedule or a tour, and communicate this to the conductor. It is also the leader’s responsibility to ensure rehearsals are conducted in a mutually beneficial way, stepping in to stop rehearsal chatter (believe it or not, this happens…) where it would be unwise for the conductor to issue a warning.

Fundamentally, the concertmaster is a vital link between the conductor and the orchestra. They help translate a conductor’s gestures into actual playing technique, which is then copied by the entire string section, hugely influencing the collective sound of the ensemble.

Perks of the job

One of the most recognisable roles of the leader is to indicate when it is time for the orchestra to tune by standing and gesturing to the oboist, who gives the tuning note (an A).

In the UK and USA, the leader will walk on separately to the rest of the musicians and take a much-served show of appreciation from the audience. As a mark of respect, the leader is the first to leave the stage, with the orchestra filing in behind off stage.

So, there you have it! The next time you are at a concert, spare a thought for the leader and all the hard, and oft-underappreciated work they do to keep the orchestra functioning.