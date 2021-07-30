10 of the best anime film and TV scores ever written

Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

Big anime TV and film productions are often coupled with powerful scores. Here are some of the best ever composed.

Anime is the Japanese word for ‘animated’, and outside Japan it has come to refer specifically to Japanese animated film and TV series, often inspired by manga, which is Japan’s answer to comic books.

Anime has many different genres and styles, and is dominated by a few big production houses, including Studio Ghibli, Sunrise, and Toei Animation.

And big TV and film productions call for big soundtracks. Many of from Japan’s leading composers, including Joe Hisaishi, ‘The John Williams of Japan’, Ryuichi Sakamoto, who wrote the Oscar-winning score for The Last Emperor, and Naoki Satō, who wrote the Victory Ceremony music for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Here are some of the best anime scores ever written.

