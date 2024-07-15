What are the lyrics to Colombia’s national anthem and when was it written?

Colombia's players sing the national anthem at the Women's World Cup in Australia, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

The national anthem of Colombia has a fascinating history, linked to the country’s journey to independence in the 19th century.

Columbia’s national anthem, officially titled ‘The National Anthem of the Republic of Colombia’ – ‘Himno Nacional de la República de Colombia’ in Spanish – has a fascinating history linked to the country’s path to independence.

When was Colombia’s national anthem written?

The lyrics to Colombia’s national anthem were written in 1850 by Rafael Núñez, who would go on to become president of the country.

Núñez’s ‘Himno Patriótico’ – ‘Patriotic Hymn’ – was originally a poem, written to celebrate the Colombian city of Cartagena becoming independent from Spanish rule on 11 November 1811.

The poem was published in the newspaper La Democracia in 1850, to mark 11 November, when Núñez was still secretary of government of the Province of Cartagena.

Who composed the music to Colombia’s national anthem?

Several years later, a prominent theatre director and comedian, José Domingo Torres, was looking for a song to celebrate the independence of Cartagena and commissioned opera composer Oreste Síndici to write a fitting piece for the occasion.

It was Torres who chose the words for Síndici to set, and the rousing song that’s known as ‘Oh Gloria Inmarcesible!’, or ‘O Unfading Glory!’, was born.

It was premiered on 11 November 1887 during the celebration of the independence of Cartagena, performed by a choir of children from local schools, who were students of the composer.

It quickly caught on, and its uplifting message made it popular. It soon became a sort of unofficial national anthem – until 1920, when the song was officially codified as the country’s actual national anthem.

Before Torres and Síndici’s song was cemented as the nation’s official, several other patriotic songs had been considered for the national anthem, including through several official competitions, but none were deemed to have the spirit necessary for the role.

In 1881, politician José María Quijano, poet Rafael Pombo and musician Carlos Schloss had presided over a competition to select the national anthem, but none of the winning songs stirred the appropriate level of patriotic fervour in those who heard them.

And in 1883 the government of the Sovereign State of Cundinamarca in Colombia had organised a competition to select the anthem for the centenary of the birth of Colombia’s liberator, Simon Bolívar, but again the winning songs weren’t deemed to stand up as national anthems, just patriotic songs.

A band plays the Colombian national anthem as US Secretary of State John Kerry sits in a plaza outside the Cartagena Indias Convention Center in Cartagena, Colombia in 2016. Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to Colombia’s national anthem?

Spanish lyrics

¡Oh gloria inmarcesible!

¡Oh júbilo inmortal!

¡En surcos de dolores

El bien germina ya

El bien germina ya.

¡Oh gloria inmarcesible!

¡Oh júbilo inmortal!

¡En surcos de dolores

El bien germina ya.

1. Cesó la horrible noche

La libertad sublime

Derrama las auroras

De su invencible luz.

La humanidad entera,

Que entre cadenas gime,

Comprende las palabras

Del que murió en la cruz

Chorus

2. “Independencia” grita

El mundo americano:

Se baña en sangre de héroes

La tierra de Colón.

Pero este gran principio:

“El rey no es soberano”

Resuena, Y los que sufren

Bendicen su pasión.

Chorus

3. Del Orinoco el cauce

Se colma de despojos,

De sangre y llanto un río

Se mira allí correr.

En Bárbula no saben

Las almas ni los ojos

Si admiración o espanto

Sentir o padecer.

Chorus

4. A orillas del Caribe

Hambriento un pueblo lucha

Horrores prefiriendo

A pérfida salud.

iexcl;Oh, sí! de Cartagena

La abnegación es mucha,

Y escombros de la muerte

desprecian su virtud.

Chorus

5. De Boyacá en los campos

El genio de la gloria

Con cada espiga un héroe

invicto coronó.

Soldados sin coraza

Ganaron la victoria;

Su varonil aliento

De escudo les sirvió.

Chorus

6. Bolívar cruza el Ande

Que riega dos océanos

Espadas cual centellas

Fulguran en Junín.

Centauros indomables

Descienden a los llanos

Y empieza a presentirse

De la epopeya el fin.

Chorus

7. La trompa victoriosa

Que en Ayacucho truena

En cada triunfo crece

Su formidable son.

En su expansivo empuje

La libertad se estrena,

Del cielo Americano

Formando un pabellón.

Chorus

8. La Virgen sus cabellos

Arranca en agonía

Y de su amor viuda

Los cuelga del ciprés.

Lamenta su esperanza

Que cubre losa fría;

Pero glorioso orgullo

circunda su alba tez.

Chorus

9. La Patria así se forma

Termópilas brotando;

Constelación de cíclopes

Su noche iluminó;

La flor estremecida

Mortal el viento hallando

Debajo los laureles

Seguridad buscó

Chorus

10. Mas no es completa gloria

Vencer en la batalla,

Que al brazo que combate

Lo anima la verdad.

La independencia sola

El gran clamor no acalla:

Si el sol alumbra a todos

Justicia es libertad.

Chorus

11. Del hombre los derechos

Nariño predicando,

El alma de la lucha

Profético enseñó.

Ricaurte en San Mateo

En átomos volando

“Deber antes que vida”,

Con llamas escribió.

Chorus

English lyrics

O unfading glory!

O immortal joy!

In furrows of pain

goodness germinates now

goodness germinates now.

O unfading glory!

O immortal joy!

In furrows of pain

goodness germinates now.

1. The horrible night has ceased,

the sublime liberty

spills the auroras

of its invincible light.

All humanity,

moans within its chains,

understands the words

of He who died on the Cross.

Chorus

2. “Independence!” cries

the American world;

soaked in blood of heroes

the land of Columbus.

Still, one great principle,

“The king is not sovereign”,

resounds, and those who suffer

bless their passion.

Chorus

3. The Orinoco’s bed

fills with the remains,

of blood and tears a river

is there seen flowing.

In Bárbula they don’t know

the souls nor the eyes,

if admiration or horror

feel or suffer.

Chorus

4. On the shores of the Caribbean,

famished, the people fight,

horrors preferring

to treacherous health.

O, aye! for Cartagena

the abnegation is much,

and the shambles of death

its courage despises.

Chorus

5. From Boyacá in the fields,

the genius of glory,

for every ear a hero

undefeated crowned.

Soldiers without breastplate

won victory;

their virile breath

as shield served.

Chorus

6. Bolivar crosses the Andes

that two oceans bathe,

swords as sparks

shine in Junín.

Untameable centaurs

descend to the plains,

and a prescience begins to be felt,

of the epic the end.

Chorus

7. The victorious trumpet

in Ayacucho thunders,

that in every triumph grows

its formidable sound.

In its expansive thrust

Liberty is worn for the first time,

from the American sky

a pavilion forming.

Chorus

8. The virgin her hairs

pulls out in agony

and from her beloved widowed

hangs them on a cypress.

Regretting her hope

covered by a cold headstone,

but glorious pride

hallows her fair skin.

Chorus

9. Thus the motherland is formed,

Thermopylaes are breaking forth;

constellation of cyclops

its night brightened.

The trembling flower

finding the wind mortal,

underneath the laurels

safety sought.

Chorus

10. But it’s not complete glory

to defeat in battle,

that the arm that fights

is encouraged by truth.

Independence alone

The great clamour doesn’t silence;

if the sun illuminates everyone,

justice is liberty.

Chorus

11. From men the rights

Nariño’s preaching,

the soul of struggle

prophetically taught.

Ricaurte in San Mateo,

in atoms flying,

“Duty before life,”

with flames he wrote.

Chorus