Julian Lloyd Webber celebrates 30 brilliant classical musicians under 30

Julian Lloyd Webber celebrates 30 classical musicians under 30 on Classic FM. Picture: Jake Turney / Simon Fowler / Warner / Andrej Grilc

Listen to conductor and former cellist Julian Lloyd Webber’s brand new programme, featuring 30 of the most brilliant young classical musicians playing today.

World-famous conductor and former cellist Julian Lloyd Webber is joining Classic FM to present an exciting new series celebrating 30 brilliant classical musicians under 30.

Starting this Sunday 28 February, Julian Lloyd Webber’s Rising Stars will showcase the careers of 30 incredible musicians who, before reaching their third decade, have graced the world’s best concert halls, recorded acclaimed albums and already made waves in the classical music world.

Featuring six artists a week, for five weeks, Lloyd Webber explores their contribution to classical music so far through recordings of their fine performances.

Musicians featured in the series include star pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, guitarist Sean Shibe, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and her brother, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and British-Italian tenor, Freddie De Tommaso.

Newer names on the scene, including violinist Randall Goosby and 13-year-old child prodigy Christian Li also make an appearance. The full list of the ‘30 under 30’ classical musicians can be found below.

Lloyd Webber previously appeared on Classic FM to present a fascinating celebration of Elgar’s beloved Cello Concerto, when the piece turned 100 in October 2019.

Julian Lloyd Webber’s ‘30 under 30’ classical artists

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)

Edgar Moreau (cello)

Junhong Kuang (guitar)

Esther Abrami (violin)

Lucienne Renaudin Vary (trumpet)

Daniel Lozakovich (violin)

Noa Wildschut (violin)

Mao Fujita (piano)

Freddie De Tommaso (tenor)

Jan Lisiecki (piano)

Christian Li (violin)

Kian Soltani (cello)

Ayana Tsuji (violin)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)

Daniil Trifonov (piano)

Anna Lapwood (organ/conductor)

Pauline Haas (harp)

Jamal Aliyev (cello)

Pablo Ferrandez (cello)

Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)

Timothy Ridout (viola)

Alberto Giurioli (composer/piano)

Sean Shibe (guitar)

Johann Dalene (violin)

Christoph Croisé (cello)

Esther Yoo (violin)

Alma Deutscher (composer/piano)

Eric Lu (piano)

Thibaut Garcia (guitar)

Randall Goosby (violin)

Julian Lloyd Webber’s Rising Stars starts at 9pm on Sunday 28 February on Classic FM – available across the UK on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, at ClassicFM.com and on Global Player, the official Classic FM app.