Andrea Bocelli sings moving ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ duet with son Matteo at Oscars ceremony

11 March 2024, 12:18 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 17:36

Andrea and Matteo Bocelli attend Oscars

By Siena Linton

The Italian tenor took to the stage at the Oscars with son Matteo to sing an emotional duet, as the ceremony paid tribute to those we have lost.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrea Bocelli made a surprise appearance on stage at last night’s Academy Awards, for a heartfelt father-son duet of his most famous single, ‘Time to Say Goodbye’, in a brand new arrangement by film composer Hans Zimmer.

The pair were joined by a string quartet and a team of dancers, as screens behind them paid tribute to the actors, musicians, and industry figures we lost in the last year, including composers Ryuichi Sakamoto and Robbie Robertson, and legendary actor Matthew Perry.

Marking the beginning of a year in which Andrea Bocelli celebrates a 30-year strong career, the performance was a debut of a new version of the beloved tune ‘Con te partirò’, which cemented Bocelli as a household name after its premiere in 1995.

“It is the song of my life,” Bocelli said. “It is the melody that represents me in the eyes of the world: reinventing it, thanks to the collaboration with Hans Zimmer, and singing it together with my son Matteo, represents an exciting challenge.”

The star tenor also shared that the new single is “part of a larger upcoming project”, hinting at further surprises his 30th anniversary year has in store, including a headline performance at BST Hyde Park in London this summer.

Read more: Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Andrea Bocelli & Matteo Bocelli 'Time to Say Goodbye' 2024 Oscars

Read more: When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Matteo Bocelli added to his father’s comments: “‘Time to Say Goodbye’ is more than a song to me, it’s my family’s national anthem, it’s the soundtrack to hundreds of memories.

“Singing it with my father in a new orchestration is a great honour, and to sing it on the Oscars stage is simply a dream come true!”

The pair have previously duetted on a 2018 single, ‘Fall On Me’, as well as a festive family album in 2022 together with the youngest Bocelli family member, Virginia.

Matteo Bocelli performing with his father Andrea, at the O2 Arena in September 2022

Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet 'Dare To Be'

How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli's children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’
How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing 'The Prayer' with Celine Dion

When a young Andrea Bocelli sang 'Con te partirò' in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time

Andrea Bocelli sings Italian song 'Festa' in new John Lewis Christmas advert starring Venus flytrap

Luciano Pavarotti

Remembering the cool genius of Tony Bennett with this eternal 'New York, New York' Andrea Bocelli duet

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide
When the world saw a young Andrea Bocelli sing ‘Con te partirò’ for the very first time

When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time
Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Andrea Bocelli sings Italian song ‘Festa’ in new John Lewis Christmas advert starring Venus flytrap
10 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother's Day

What is the new documentary about Andrea Bocelli and when will it be released?

Happy Birthday

5 famous melodies you didn't realise were written by women... including 'Happy Birthday'

Hélène de Montgeroult – the French composer who played piano to save herself from the guillotine

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

British novelist Jane Austen with modern orchestra

10 poignant quotations about music by great writers

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music
Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

Discover Music

