Exclusive

Amy Beach’s stunning Romance, played by a rising star violinist for International Woman’s Day

7 March 2024, 21:18

Virtuosic duo play Amy Beach's breathtaking 'Romance' for violin and piano

By Kyle Macdonald

Marking International Women’s Day 2024 with a gem of a performance of this work of chamber music perfection.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The work of a pioneering American composer and an outstanding young virtuoso come together, in this performance of a remarkable miniature for violin and piano.

In this new video, Amy Beach’s Romance Op.23 is played by 23-year-old violinist Deniz Sensoy and pianist Dina Duisen.

The composer was the first American woman to have a symphony published. Beach’s ‘Gaelic’ Symphony was premiered by the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1896. She also wrote an outstanding piano concerto, choral works and an opera in one act. But in this piece, she shows her complete mastery of chamber music and more intimate compositions for small ensembles.

Read more: 10 women who changed the classical music world forever

American composer Amy Beach
American composer Amy Beach. Picture: Alamy

Beach’s Romance was written for another pioneering female musician, violinist Maud Powell, who premiered violin concertos by Tchaikovsky, Sibelius and Coleridge-Taylor in the United States.

The exquisite piece is anchored by a simple melody that tugs at the heartstrings. Over the next six minutes the music builds and swells with emotion and seamless dialogue between the instruments, before a delicate pianissimo ending. The work showcases Beach’s lyrical writing and musical storytelling at its best.

The premiere of the work was given by Powell with the composer at the piano. The audience was so taken by it, they immediately demanded that they play it in full again.

The piece, with two exceptional performers, feels a fitting way to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Watch the performance above – and with the quality of the musicianship on display, and that first performance in mind, repeated viewings may well be necessary.

Deniz Sensoy and Dina Duisen perform Amy Beach
Deniz Sensoy and Dina Duisen perform Amy Beach. Picture: Classic FM

Violinist Deniz Sensoy was born in Turkey in 2000. She now studies at the Royal College of Music in London, where she received the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Scholarship. Sensoy has also worked with none other than the great virtuoso and former Classic FM Artist in Residence Maxim Vengerov, who remarked that the young violinist has “a bright future”.

Sensoy is joined Kazak-British pianist Dina Duisen, for a session filmed in the Purcell Room of London’s Southbank Centre.

Find out more about Sensoy on Hennessey Brown Music. You can also find Dina’s solo piano album Mazurkas from Chopin to Adès here.

Throughout the day on International Women’s Day, Friday 8 March 2024, Classic FM will be featuring great female composers and performers of classical music history, and today. Listen live on Global Player.

Latest on Classic FM

The 10 greatest pieces by German composer Fanny Mendelssohn.

The 10 greatest pieces of music by Fanny Mendelssohn, ranked

British novelist Jane Austen with modern orchestra

10 poignant quotations about music by great writers

Musicians play while stuck in motorway traffic

Classical musicians got stuck in traffic with their instruments, and there was only one thing to do

Videos

7 of the best pieces of classical music for reading

7 of the best pieces of classical music for reading

Boy soprano Ben Del Maestro’s breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’

Footage emerges of boy soprano recording breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’ score

Pianist Angela Hewitt is joined in a Brahms duet by dog, Sani.

Melodious dog joins star pianist Angela Hewitt in a howling Brahms duet

Angela Hewitt

Anna Lapwood and Malakai Bayoh among ‘Best Classical’ nominees in The Global Awards

Anna Lapwood and Malakai Bayoh among ‘Best Classical’ nominees in The Global Awards

Global Awards

What went through Maria João Pires’ mind in THAT viral wrong Mozart concerto?

‘It was very scary’ – what went through Maria João Pires’ mind in THAT viral wrong concerto

Maria João Pires

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on working with Leonard Bernstein

‘Smoke inhalation and lots of vodka’ – soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on working with Leonard Bernstein

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa

Everything you need to know about Hans Zimmer’s scores to Dune: Part One and Part Two.

‘Dune’ soundtracks: everything you need to know about Hans Zimmer’s futuristic scores

Zimmer

Latest instrument features

The meeting involved Nicola Benedetti, Alison Balsom and Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Nicola Benedetti: who is the violinist’s family, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

Maria João Pires in 1999, when she had learned the wrong piano concerto.

When Maria João Pires learned the wrong piano concerto, but had a ‘miraculous’ recovery

Mozart

Manchester City footballer Nathan Aké plays piano

Star Manchester City footballer Nathan Aké is donating pianos to local schools

Rare footage of George Gershwin playing ‘I Got Rhythm’ on piano unearthed

Rare footage of George Gershwin playing ‘I Got Rhythm’ on piano unearthed

How George Gershwin wrote ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ in just five weeks.

Rhapsody in Blue: How Gershwin’s hastily composed ‘jazz concerto’ became his greatest masterpiece

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute