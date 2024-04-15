When 26-year-old Hayato Sumino caused a competition sensation with his shining Chopin solo

15 April 2024, 17:00

Hayato Sumino Chopin Piano Competition
Hayato Sumino Chopin Piano Competition. Picture: YouTube / Chopin Institute

By Kyle Macdonald

Fresh from his studies in science and engineering, something truly unforgettable was created by Hayato Sumino when he made his debut on the piano world’s biggest stage.

In 2021, at the world’s most prestigious solo piano competition, a concert hall was hushed – and a science and engineering Masters graduate took the stage, a star born.

Every five years, the eyes and ears of the piano world turn to Warsaw for one of classical music’s fiercest competitions. Uniquely, the contest is dedicated exclusively to the performance of works by one composer – the great Polish virtuoso from whom the International Chopin Piano Competition takes its name.

Competitors showcase their pianistic prowess through Frédéric Chopin’s nocturnes, etudes and preludes. Famously his polonaises, or Polish dances, have their own special award on the final night. Past first-prize winners have included none other than Martha Argerich, Maurizio Pollini and Rafał Blechacz.

There was huge excitement and anticipation around the 2021 competition, which had been delayed by a year due to Covid-19. And now, one performance remains long in our memory, for the remarkable depth of talent and feeling on display.

Watch below to see the magic that happened when young Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino performed in the opening round, playing a nocturne, two Etudes and Chopin’s Scherzo in B minor.

HAYATO SUMINO – first round (18th Chopin Competition, Warsaw)

Incredibly, piano music had not been the soloist’s full-time pursuit. Sumino studied science and engineering at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Information Science and Technology. He obtained his Master’s degree just one year before this competition appearance.

The Tokyo-born artist started playing the piano at age three. Alongside his academic studies and research, Sumino pursued a solo career on his instrument. He also found his own path as a leading figure in classical music’s digital age, garnering millions of video views for his musical fusions, improvisations and reinventions under his YouTuber name Cateen.

Pianist plays 7 levels of ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ with increasing virtuosity

This deep artistry and sense of musical invention may have created a cult following, but what happened when he took to the stage for the first round of this August competition?

“He’s a pure artist,” remarked one YouTube user watching this Chopin competition debut. “This is not just great technique. There is personality, charm, independence, passion, creativity, logic, intellect, empathy and a wealth of wisdom from the relatively limited experience of his age. He pours every bit of himself onto those keys.”

The jurors agreed, and Hayato Sumino went on to make it to the semi-finals. The sensation he created in the first round continued into the second round, where his live performance attracted 45,000 online viewers – reportedly a record for the competition.

It’s just one moment in an amazing story. Sumino has since been signed to Sony Classical and made a Steinway Artist, and he makes his Royal Albert Hall debut next week, as the star soloist of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue at Classic FM Live.

We can’t wait to hear it, because whenever this creative is on the stage, something very special takes place.

Chopin’s Nocturnes help students retain memorised information, according to this study

Chopin and Beethoven’s music helps students pass exams, study finds

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite classical music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite pieces of classical music

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Chopin

10-year-old pianist plays Chopin’s Fantaisie Impromptu with extraordinary command and poise
Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

20 of the greatest piano concertos of all time. Pictured (L-R): Arsha Kaviani, Mitsuko Uchida, Yuja Wang.

The 20 best piano concertos of all time

Frederic Chopin’s ‘Happy Birthday’?

What if Frédéric Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

13-year-old blind pianist stuns Lang Lang with a brilliant performance of Chopin’s Nocturne in B flat minor.

Blind 13-year-old pianist’s stunning Chopin nocturne performance leaves Lang Lang speechless
Page turn fail

Pianist’s page-turn nightmare as Chopin score goes flying across stage

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Latest on Classic FM

Most relaxing film scores: from The Theory of Everything and The Shape of Water to Ad Astra

The 15 most relaxing film scores

Discover Music

Classic FM Live with Viking is back for 2024

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a night of classical music anthems

Three in four students use classical music to revise, a study says.

75% of students agree, classical music is the best soundtrack to revision

Miloš Karadaglić: ‘From The Beatles to Bach, the guitar has been my best friend’

Miloš Karadaglić: ‘Picking up the guitar was a complete accident – it’s now my best friend’

Classical Pride returns for a second year in July 2024, curated by conductor Oliver Zeffman.

Classical Pride returns with 5-day festival with media partner Classic FM

Lucy and her teacher Daniel at Classic FM Live (October 2023)

‘Music is vital to her’ – how neurodivergent The Piano star Lucy speaks through the piano

Aigul Akhmetshina sings an impromptu Carmen

Operatic mezzo stuns with impromptu Bizet ‘Habanera’ in busy London restaurant

Permission granted for a new Lord of the Rings opera

In historic first, a Lord of the Rings opera has been approved by the Tolkien Estate

Will Sharpe stars as Mozart in new Sky TV drama series ‘Amadeus’.

New ‘Amadeus’ TV series reveals Mozart and Salieri actors

The Donne Foundation has successfully set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Acoustic Music Live-Streamed Concert, with a 26-hour concert of music by women and non-binary composers.

Musicians break Guinness World Record with 26-hour concert of music by women composers