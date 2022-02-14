Country singer Mickey Guyton delivers flawless ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl

14 February 2022, 12:21 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 12:33

Country singer Mickey Guyton delivers flawless ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl
Country singer Mickey Guyton delivers flawless ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

In one of the most high-pressure gigs for any singer, Mickey Guyton stunned millions with her virtuosic vocal delivery at the Super Bowl LVI.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With spine-chilling harmonies from her backing choir and vocal embellishments aplenty, country artist Mickey Guyton delivered a stunning solo take on ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl LVI.

Guyton performed the US national anthem for a live audience at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California as the traditional prelude to Sunday’s match, which took place between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Grammy-nominated Guyton made history last year, when she became not only the first Black female country singer to perform at the Grammy Awards, but the first Black woman to be nominated for a country music award at the ceremony.

“It’s Black History Month [in the United States], and a black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow,” Guyton told The New York Post. “This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for Black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”

Read more: The 8 most memorable performances of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ of all time

Guyton, who began her singing journey performing in church choirs as a child, told the LA Times she was dubbed ‘the national anthem girl’ in high school after performing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ so many times.

Poignantly, Guyton was first inspired to sing professionally after she saw fellow country artist LeAnn Rimes sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the start of a Texas Rangers game.

Alongside Rimes, Guyton has cited Whitney Houston as one of her musical influences, saying she grew up “mesmerised by big-voiced women”.

Her 2022 Super Bowl performance has been hailed by many as “the best rendition since Whitney Houston”.

Read more: What are the lyrics to The Star-Spangled Banner?

Speaking to the Post, Guyton added: “I set my intentions with singing the national anthem. I was like, ‘OK, togetherness is what I really want’.

“So, I felt the way that people would feel togetherness is if I had a choir, with people that I believe represent America. And, you know, I have everybody from my black queen to a redneck cowboy to a girl that has one leg in this choir. And that’s the America that I’m proud of — us all standing together. We all belong.”

Mickey Guyton sings with backing choir at LA’s SoFi Stadium
Mickey Guyton sings with backing choir at LA’s SoFi Stadium. Picture: Getty

In the warm-up to her performance, viewers were also keeping an ear out for the length of Guyton’s national anthem – which, according to the LA Times, clocked up at 1 minute, 50 seconds.

The answer was trending on Sunday night, as sports wagers placed bets on how long the country singer’s performance would be.

In the history of singers taking on the US national anthem, piano man Billy Joel delivered the shortest, at 1 minute, 30 seconds, and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys the longest, at 2 minutes, 35 seconds, according to statistics published by TheScore.com. The average is just over Guyton’s take, at 1 minute and 56 seconds.

Statistics aside, Guyton’s performance will undoubtably go down as one of the best in Super Bowl national anthem history. A stunning performance.

More From ClassicFM

Classical music cues cleaning in Taiwan

Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ alerts Taiwanese residents to take out their trash

Beethoven

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Jamie Barton, John Holiday and Adrian Angelico: just three of the incredible performers who also happen to be lighting up opera stages around the world with rainbow colours.

18 brilliant LGBTQ+ opera stars you should know

Discover Music

Music theory Valentine’s Day cards

16 Valentine’s Day cards perfect for music theory nerds

Discover Music

most romantic classical music

Definitively the most romantic pieces of classical music ever written

Discover Music

Alicia Keys performs Lift Every Voice and Sing

What are the lyrics to ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, and what is the song’s history?

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

The inside of a cello

Artist’s striking photography reveals hidden depths of musical instruments

3 days ago

Discover Music

Over 6 million adults in the U.K. will discover classical music this year

Leading orchestra’s research claims 6.2 million adults will discover classical music in 2022

4 days ago

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Member of Classic FM's Orchestra in Scotland, The Royal Scottish National Orchestra perform in the gardens of Newhailes House, Musselburgh.

‘Let’s be stronger’: calls for a bold recovery in orchestral sector at British orchestras conference

5 days ago

Events

John Williams best themes

10 of John Williams’ all-time greatest film themes, ranked

6 days ago

Williams

Kyan Pennell was a young pianist and composer

After the tragic death of a 12-year-old pianist, musicians are deciphering his unfinished composition

6 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

When Torvill and Dean won gold with timeless ‘Boléro’ routine at 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics

Remembering Torvill and Dean’s timeless ‘Boléro’ figure-skating routine at the 1984 Winter Olympics

7 days ago

Ravel

15-year-old star figure skater lands historic jump in stunning Ravel ‘Bolero’ routine

15-year-old figure skater lands historic jump in stunning routine to Ravel’s Boléro at Olympics

7 days ago

Ravel

Alexandra Stevenson sings in The Queen's Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings The Queen’s favourite hymn on 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne

9 days ago

Discover Music

Steven Spielberg and John Williams compose music for E.T. together

Look at this wonderful footage of Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

10 days ago

Williams

Melodious beagle sings and plays piano

Dog owner captures glorious footage of beagle singing at the piano

12 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music