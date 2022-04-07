Incredible moment Jacob Collier turns his entire concert audience into a choir

7 April 2022, 13:06

Jacob Collier turns his audience into a choir
Jacob Collier turns his audience into a choir. Picture: TikTok: @jacobcollier/@lylameier

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

“The greatest feeling in the world,” Collier captioned his viral TikTok.

Brilliant young musician and producer Jacob Collier has gone viral on TikTok for transforming his audience into a massed choir, at a recent date on his world tour. “It’s my favourite thing in the whole world” to do, Collier captioned his video (watch below), which has reached millions on social media.

Filling Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre, the audience’s sound builds higher and louder as they unwittingly harmonise together, with Collier signalling at different sections to move up or down a note.

Jacob Collier is a ground-breaking young musician, arranger, and producer. Now a five-time Grammy Award winner, he made history in 2021 as the first UK artist to win a Grammy for each of his first four albums.

Hugely loved in the classical world and beyond, Collier’s music spans jazz, trap, soul and blues, and he’s worked with some of the biggest artists from pop and film music, including Hans Zimmer, Coldplay, and Pharrell Williams. Choral composer Eric Whitacre recently described Collier as a musician “I admire and respect beyond words”.

Read more: Amazing high school choir sings spiritual ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies

During his live concerts, Collier is known for bringing his audience into the sonic landscape of his performance – conducting them, teaching them to harmonise and create percussion together.

A few days second video of Collier turning his audience into a choir went viral a few days earlier – but from the audience’s perspective. “@Jacob Collier created the most amazing show and made us sound angelic,” the TikTok user captioned her video.

“Listen to the end,” she adds. “You won’t regret it!!”

Collier first found fame on YouTube in 2012 with his popular multi-track, split-screen videos (see his jazzed-up version of ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ here).

In 2014, Collier signed to American record producer Quincy Jones’ management company, and two years later released his debut album, In My Room, which he recorded, performed, arranged and produced himself from his family home in Finchley, North London, where he still lives today.

If angelic choral singing is your thing too, take a look at Jacob’s website here to see his tour dates.

Collier is also behind the music for an upcoming West End musical about Luciano Pavarotti, directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), slated for release in 2023.

More From ClassicFM

Musicians rush to take shelter after an air raid siren interrupts their concert

Ukrainian orchestra rushes inside as air raid siren disperses open-air concert in Lviv
Video Games in Concert with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Classic FM joins with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for video game music concert at Royal Albert Hall

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Tchaikovsky stayed in Trostyanets in his 20s; the city is now destroyed

Tchaikovsky’s house destroyed by Russian army in north-east Ukraine

Tchaikovsky

Boris Brott was “a renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond.”

Renowned North American conductor Boris Brott killed in hit and run
Engineer fills grand piano with water

Engineer fills his piano with water and climbs inside it like a swimming pool

Discover Music

Classical composers in one epic mashup

A musical genius has combined all famous classical composers in one mash-up

Latest news

See more Latest news

John Williams, Nicola Benedetti and Isata Kanneh-Mason nominated in Global Awards

John Williams and Nicola Benedetti among classical artists nominated in the Global Awards 2022

2 days ago

Global Awards

Learning piano could help healthy elderly adults delay the onset of dementia.

Scientists find taking up piano lessons at older age could delay dementia onset

2 days ago

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

3 days ago

‘Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos’ – Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s powerful Grammys speech

Ukraine’s President tells Grammy Awards: ‘Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos’

3 days ago

The setup for the Boston Symphony’s debut (1881) season

This 19th-century American symphony orchestra seating chart is a world away from today’s layout

5 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Chopstix, the talking piano from Edelweiss

Self-playing piano can speak English, sing and play the world’s most fiendish melodies

6 days ago

A string quintet performs in an underground train station being used as a bomb shelter

Kharkiv residents soothed by classical music in underground festival as war continues in Ukraine

8 days ago

Violinist Nicola Benedetti accompanies real Ukrainian refugees’ stories with a soaring solo

Violinist Nicola Benedetti accompanies real Ukrainian refugees’ stories with a soaring solo

8 days ago

Nicola Benedetti

‘Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra’ Album

Bob Marley’s greatest songs reimagined as contemporary orchestral works in new Chineke! album

12 days ago

Chineke! Orchestra

Denys Karachevtsevis a cellist and citizen of Kharkiv

Ukrainian cellist plays solitary Bach suite in abandoned bombed-out streets of Kharkiv

13 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub