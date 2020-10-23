Amazing high school choir sings spiritual ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies

23 October 2020, 14:34 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 16:10

Amazing high school students sing ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies
Amazing high school students sing ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies. Picture: Chris Maunu/Facebook

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

High school choir harmonises on a beloved spiritual, in one soul-shaking hotel acoustic...

A viral video of high school students singing the folk hymn ‘Down to the River to Pray’ on hotel balconies has just resurfaced, and it’s a beautiful reminder of the power of group singing.

The impromptu performance took place at a Colorado hotel, where the treble ensemble of the Colorado All State Choir were staying that night.

Young students from across the US state sang a hair-raising a cappella arrangement of the traditional spiritual, arranged by Jace Wittig.

Have a listen below to the musical magic – and if, like us, you’re waiting for the moment the harmony comes in, skip to around the 0:35 mark…

After it was posted, one of the choir members – who was singing on the “4th to top floor”, they say – came across the clip and commented: “I’ve never been more proud to be in a YouTube video. [sic]

“One of the coolest things that ever happened. This video barely describes how magnificent the experience was.”

It’s not the first time the hotel has been used by a massed choir.

In fact, if you’re up for tumbling down the best YouTube rabbit hole ever, have a listen to these choral moments below, all recorded on hotel balconies.

Above anything, it’s a wonderful reminder of the togetherness of music-making.

