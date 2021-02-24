A cappella choir sings note-perfect rendition of every famous movie studio theme

By Sian Moore

The silver screen’s most iconic sounds... vocalised. Prepare to feel goosebumps aplenty.

From a buzzing snare drum roll to a glorious brassy fanfare, the most famous movie intros are almost instantly recognisable.

They’re part of the big screen experience after all, a musical signal that the excitement is about to begin.

So prepare yourselves, movie buffs and cinephiles alike, for all of your favourite intros – but with a twist.

For this is Korean group MayTree’s movie music medley... and it’s completely a cappella.

Using just their stunning vocals, the five musicians have recreated five legendary intros.

The group’s effortlessly tight harmonies and imaginative takes on the trickier bits of instrumentation shine a whole new light on the snappy scores.

With performances of iPhone sounds (watch below) and this mesmerising medley already in the bag, we’re intrigued to see what they come up with next...