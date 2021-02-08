Watch this a cappella choir imitate iPhone sound effects with terrifying virtuosity

8 February 2021, 17:16

A cappella choir vocalises iPhone sound effects
A cappella choir vocalises iPhone sound effects. Picture: YouTube/MayTree

By Sian Moore

Nope, that isn’t your phone ringing. It’s just this incredible a cappella choir...

You’ve probably heard your phone buzz, beep and ding so often, that the notification noises sound second nature.

And we can hazard a guess that you’ve never considered any of those sound effects – particularly those terrifying alarms – to be remotely musical.

Well, we hadn’t either. Until we heard the vocal virtuosos of the MayTree a cappella choir sing them.

Using just their voices – and a hefty dose of diaphragm support – they’ve replicated some of Apple’s most distinct system sounds.

Read more: A cappella choir on tilting cylinders sounds out of a horror movie >

The five-person Korean music group has been performing in shows since they formed in 2000.

But on their YouTube channel, which has amassed an impressive 77,000 subscribers, obscure and quirky vocal renditions are their speciality.

Take their beautiful a cappella cover of the Windows boot up sound effects (yep, and it’s excellent). Or their talented vocal take on famous movie intros.

As much as we favour these vocalised versions to the original iPhone sound effects, nothing can make that alarm tone any less jarring...

More From ClassicFM

Christopher Plummer was a classically trained pianist, and loved Rachmaninov

Christopher Plummer was a classical pianist, and played Rachmaninov between Sound of Music scenes

Discover Music

Classical musicians warn of titanic costs to tour the EU post-Brexit

‘Brexit deal will destroy our industry’ – desperate musicians plead government on EU visas
Flautists should sit three metres away from other orchestra players, COVID study says

Flautists should sit three metres away from other orchestra players, COVID study says

Coronavirus

Sydney Opera House audience member ‘swats’ Nicole Kidman with his program in standing ovation dispute

Nicole Kidman ‘swatted’ by opera audience member in standing ovation dispute

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Ruzica West owed £15,000 by former violin professor after taking him to court

Renowned violinist ordered by court to pay ex-pupil in £80k Landolfi violin dispute

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Man plays a mighty 80-inch symphonic gong

Hear a colossal 80-inch symphonic gong that sounds straight out of a horror movie

4 days ago

Discover Music

Sir Elton John to ‘go into battle’ in fight for visa-free EU touring

Sir Elton John to ‘go into battle’ in fight for musicians’ visa-free EU touring

4 days ago

Guitarist Craig Ogden is performing an online concert exclusively for Classic FM this Valentine’s Day.

Watch guitarist Craig Ogden’s exclusive Valentine’s Day performance

4 days ago

Craig Ogden

toddler cries at o mio babbino caro

Two-year-old getting emotional listening to a Puccini aria will fill your heart right up

5 days ago

Puccini

Jugglers play Bach on Boomwhackers

A Bach prelude perfectly played on Boomwhackers is a visual masterpiece

6 days ago

Bach

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yo-Yo Ma at the World Economic Forum

Yo-Yo Ma playing Bach on a beach is the musical healing the world needs right now

6 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Dulcet dog turns his squeaker toy into a very harmonious ‘nose flute’

Dulcet dog turns his squeaker toy into a very harmonious ‘nose flute’

7 days ago

Discover Music

Anastasia Vasilyeva plays piano as police raid her Moscow flat

Surreal moment Navalny ally plays Beethoven as Russian police raid her home

7 days ago

Discover Music

Susan Boyle on Britain's Got Talent

The moment Susan Boyle first sang ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ and brought the world to tears

10 days ago

Susan Boyle

Huge xylophone plays Bach

Giant handmade xylophone plays Bach in the depths of a serene Japanese forest

10 days ago

Bach

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school