Exclusive

12-year-old Ukrainian refugee lands a place studying piano at the Junior Royal Academy of Music

2 February 2023, 16:45 | Updated: 2 February 2023, 17:25

Kateryna is now studying at Clifton College during the week, and the Royal Academy of Music’s Junior programme on Saturdays.
Kateryna is now studying at Clifton College during the week, and the Royal Academy of Music’s Junior programme on Saturdays. Picture: Анна Пышнюк / Daniel Robson

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

After fleeing her home country last year, Ukrainian refugee Kateryna Pyshniuk is now studying on a full scholarship at the UK’s oldest conservatoire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee has said that getting a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music was “like the best birthday present I could ever imagine”.

Kateryna Pyshniuk fled her home country with her mother, Anna, in April last year. At the time, she was a student at the Kyiv Lysenko State Music Lyceum, one of Ukraine’s top specialist music schools, studying piano.

But when the war broke out, she stopped practising due to everything going on around her.

“In Ukraine, it was so hard to forget for even two minutes about all the bad and dangerous things going on around me,” Kateryna told Classic FM.

After spending some time in Slovakia, Kateryna and her mother were able to acquire UK visas. And within three weeks of arriving, the talented young pianist had secured a full scholarship place at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music’s junior department.

Read more: Pianist plays beautiful melody in the ruins of Kharkiv, in a scene reminiscent of ‘The Pianist’

“She is jaw-droppingly good”

After attaining her place at the Academy, Kateryna also successfully auditioned for a full scholarship to Bristol private school, Clifton College.

The school’s head of music, Daniel Robson, told Classic FM that Kateryna is “jaw-droppingly good” and “absolutely amazing for her age”.

After listening to her play her first audition piece, in the summer of 2022, Robson left the audition room to fetch the school’s headmaster, telling them, “you have to hear this musician”.

The young pianist now also receives piano lessons at school, plays in a school string trio, and has vocal lessons with the head of music.

Alongside her studies at Clifton College and the Academy, Kateryna does a virtual Ukrainian school in the evenings, and finds time to practise between three and four hours a day on weekdays, and five hours on a Sunday.

Kateryna Pyshniuk
Kateryna Pyshniuk. Picture: Анна Пышнюк

“When she started playing, the room just fell silent”

When Kateryna arrived in the UK, her host family at the time suggested she audition for the prestigious junior programme.

While it is usually highly unlikely that junior conservatoire programmes in the UK will take on new pupils during the school year, Kateryna had an exception made for her due to the circumstances.

John Hutchins, director of the Junior Academy, recalled the day Kateryna came down for her audition – coincidentally, the day of the pianist’s 12th birthday.

“I like to be in every audition,” Hutchins said, “and Kateryna’s face just lit up when I took her into a room with two grand pianos – she couldn’t believe she actually had the choice of which one to play. When she started playing, the room just fell silent.”

After her standout audition, Kateryna was awarded a scholarship on the spot. The Royal Academy of Music’s junior programme has nearly 500 students, and has trained some of the UK’s greatest musicians, including Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Jacob Collier, and Elton John.

Around 70 percent of students on the junior programme will go on to study music at conservatoire or university following their time on the junior programme.

“I owe everything to my piano teacher”

At the Kyiv Lysenko State Music Lyceum, where Kateryna was studying when the war broke out, she took lessons with piano professor, Maryna Savchenko.

“I owe everything to my piano teacher,” the young musician said of Savchenko. “She was a really important part of my musical and piano life; she will truly remain in my heart always”.

Kateryna is one of over five million people who have been displaced from their homes into Europe since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

Before she managed to flee her home country, the young pianist recalls her home being damaged so badly that playing the piano was almost impossible, as the instrument was in a room so cold, “it felt like I was playing on ice”.

Read more: Choirboy William, 10, says singing in a cathedral choir helps manage his arthritis pain

Kateryna and her Ukrainian piano teacher
Kateryna and her Ukrainian piano teacher. Picture: Анна Пышнюк

Kateryna’s place at the Academy has been funded by the conservatoire’s Ukraine Response Fund, a fund available to students of all ages that was set up to support students impact by the conflict.

A spokesperson for the Royal Academy of Music said they “wanted to ensure that talented musicians impacted by the conflict who needed a way to continue their musical education could come and study with us in London”.

“In some cases [like for Kateryna], we’ve been able to offer early admission to provide some sanctuary and protection to students who have been forced to flee their home country.

“We have also supported a number of younger Ukrainian students who were in the UK to train with Junior Academy. This includes supporting with tuition fees and travel costs, helping them to access the best training.”

Kateryna, who has now been a student at the Academy for over half a year, told Classic FM that she sees her scholarship “as a present from the people of England to me”.

Latest on Classic FM

Four musicians on a street piano

Four virtuoso pianists astonish passersby with epic boogie-woogie improvisation

Videos

Zeb Soanes, Moira Stuart, Alexander Armstrong

Audience growth for Classic FM as it welcomes 5 million weekly listeners

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan at airport piano

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan in spontaneous airport piano duet

Einaudi

William is a 10-year-old senior chorister at Ripon Cathedral

Choirboy William, 10, says singing in a cathedral choir helps manage his arthritis pain

Discover Music

9-year-old girl plays 'Titanic' theme in South Africa shopping mall

9-year-old pianist scores duet deal after viral shopping centre video

McDonald's in Wrexham to play Beethoven after 5pm to deter loiterers

McDonald’s restaurant in Wales to play Beethoven to tackle late-night antisocial behaviour

Beethoven

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

What classical music is in Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’?

What classical music is in Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, and does Michelle Williams really play the piano?

Williams

Best piano works

The 16 best pieces EVER written for piano

Discover Music

15 most famous opera songs and arias

15 most famous opera songs and arias

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Listen to this 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven

9-year-old violinist Sora Lavorgna plays Richter's 'Summer 1' in finals of 'Prodiges'

9-year-old violin prodigy plays Max Richter’s thrilling take on Vivaldi ‘Summer’ in talent show finale

Discover Music

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Boulogne in 'Chevalier' (2023)

‘Chevalier’ film: plot, release date, cast and all details about the Joseph Boulogne biopic
Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022

Classic FM Live 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall: get your tickets to enjoy opera’s greatest hits!

Events

Martha Argerich Performs With The Youth Orchestra de Bahia in 2018

Pianist Martha Argerich cancels performances due to heart-related health condition

Martha Argerich

John Williams makes history as oldest person to be nominated for an Academy Award

John Williams makes history as oldest person to be nominated for an Academy Award

Steven Spielberg confirms plans to make a documentary on film composer John Williams.

Steven Spielberg confirms a documentary on film music legend John Williams is coming

Discover Music

Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

Lloyd Webber

Xiaole the piano playing robot

Watch the piano-playing robot developed by leading AI lab that can also read human emotions

Videos

King Charles’ Coronation Concert will take place the day after his coronation

King Charles III’s coronation and concert: what music could feature over the Royal weekend?

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play piano duet at St Pancras station

Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play charming duet at St Pancras station piano

14 days ago

Page turn fail

Pianist’s page-turn nightmare as Chopin score goes flying across stage

16 days ago

Videos

Tiny model train plays huge 2,840-note classical music medley with breathtaking accuracy

Tiny model train plays huge 2,840-note classical music medley with breathtaking accuracy

16 days ago

Discover Music

Hurdy-gurdy player cranks out a dark medieval melody

Hurdy-gurdy player cranks out a dark medieval melody to give you goosebumps

20 days ago

Videos

Jeff Beck at the Crossroads Guitar Festival

When late rock legend Jeff Beck turned Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ into a roaring electric guitar solo

21 days ago

Puccini

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocals from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

23 days ago

Discover Music