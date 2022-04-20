Pianist plays beautiful melody in the ruins of Kharkiv, in a scene reminiscent of ‘The Pianist’

20 April 2022, 13:53

Yaroslav Korolev plays in the destroyed Palace of Labour
Yaroslav Korolev plays in the destroyed Palace of Labour. Picture: Getty / Sergei Romensky

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The moving piano melody was written by Ukrainian composer, Yury Vesnyak.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amidst the war-torn streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine, an E minor piano melody rings through bullet-holed buildings.

The music can be heard coming from the western part of the city’s Constitution Square, where the neoclassical Palace of Labour, built in 1914, now lies in ruins.

A piano sits in the open courtyard of the now destroyed building. And at the keys is musician, Yaroslav Korolev.

Filmed by music producer Sergei Romensky, Korolev plays as the camera pans around the devastation, caused by intense fighting in the region.

The song is by Ukrainian composer, Yury Vesnyak, and descriptively named, Tenderness.

Read more: Ukrainian cellist plays solitary Bach suite in abandoned bombed-out streets of Kharkiv

Kharkiv has been consistently shelled since the war began at the end of February earlier this year.

Multiple landmarks have been decimated, and according to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, as of the start of this month, Russian forces have destroyed over 1,600 buildings.

The city is just 21 kilometres (13 miles) southwest from the Ukrainian border with Russia, and has played a critical part in holding off the Russian advance.

More than half of Kharkiv’s population has fled the city since the beginning of the war, but many who have stayed now live in the underground shelters, fearful of Russian shelling.

Read more: Kharkiv residents soothed by classical music in underground festival

Commenters watching Romensky’s video on Instagram and TikTok, have said the scene reminds them of the 2002 film, The Pianist, starring Adrien Brody.

The Pianist tells the heart-wrenching story of acclaimed Polish Jewish musician, Władysław Szpilman, and his harrowing journey through the ‘Warsaw Ghetto’ during the Second World War.

The film is inspired by the autobiography, The Pianist: The Extraordinary Story of One Man’s Survival in Warsaw, 1939-1945.

During the film, Szpilman is seen navigating his way through a ruined city, much like the ruins apparent in Romensky’s video.

One commenter who noted this similarity commented on Romensky’s TikTok, “it does remind of The Pianist. Beautiful sound in such horror. I pray this war ends. So many have died, their world torn apart”.

More From ClassicFM

Britain’s Big Platinum Performance on Classic FM

Calling all UK amateur music groups for Britain’s Big Platinum Performance on Classic FM!
Lizzo joined the cast of Saturday Night Live this weekend

Lizzo plays Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ on the flute in hilarious orchestra sketch

Beethoven

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Grammy Award-winning pianist Radu Lupu has died at the age of 76

Radu Lupu, Grammy-winning Romanian pianist, dies aged 76

Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87

Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87
‘The Lark Ascending’ tops the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022 in Vaughan Williams’ 150th birthday year

‘The Lark Ascending’ tops the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022 in Vaughan Williams’ 150th birthday year

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Latest news

See more Latest news

Russian pianist, Alexei Lubimov, defied Moscow authorities by continuing to play

Pianist continues to play Schubert ‘Impromptu’, as Russian police break up concert of Ukrainian music

6 days ago

Discover Music

Film composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

Legendary composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

6 days ago

Global Awards

Nikolay Zvyagintsev was the orchestral pianist for the Donetsk Philharmonic

Musicians of Ukrainian orchestra mourn their pianist, killed in the battle for Mariupol

7 days ago

A purple martin; these birds stay in Nashville for two months during the summer, before migrating south

US concert hall to chop down trees to combat threat from thousands of purple birds

8 days ago

The 12th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition has excluded Russian competitors

Sibelius violin competition bans Russian participants ‘in order to protect other competitors’

8 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Shchedryk Children’s Choir

Heart-wrenching tones of Kyiv children’s choir, silenced by Russian invasion, finally shared with the world

12 days ago

Jacob Collier turns his audience into a choir

Incredible moment Jacob Collier turns his entire concert audience into a choir

13 days ago

Musicians rush to take shelter after an air raid siren interrupts their concert

Ukrainian orchestra rushes inside as air raid siren disperses open-air concert in Lviv

13 days ago

Engineer fills grand piano with water

Engineer fills his piano with water and climbs inside it like a swimming pool

15 days ago

Discover Music

Classical composers in one epic mashup

A musical genius has combined famous classical composers in one mash-up

15 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub