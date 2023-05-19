75 percent of students are listening to orchestral music to help them revise, new research reveals

19 May 2023, 16:28

75 percent of students listen to orchestral music to help them revise, new research reveals
75 percent of students listen to orchestral music to help them revise, new research reveals. Picture: Getty / Ben Wright

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

More students than ever before are listening to classical music to revise. The conductor of one of the UK’s most prominent orchestras explains why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As exam season looms for many across the UK this month, new research has revealed that more students than ever before are listening to orchestral music to revise.

According to a new report released today by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), 75 percent of students currently studying for their exams are choosing to listen to orchestral music – from film scores to symphonies, to video game music.

“For many young people, exams are a stressful and daunting time,” Vasily Petrenko, world-leading conductor and the RPO’s music director, told Classic FM.

“Our research suggests many students are switching away from their popular music playlists to create a sonic environment that is calming, enriching and helps them to focus.”

Listen to the Classic FM Revision Playlist on Global Player >

RPO string octet plays Eric Whitacre's Sleep

What genres of orchestral music are young people listening to when revising?

Breaking down the types of orchestral music listened to by young people, the RPO found that the most popular genre was film soundtracks, with 44 percent of students listening to these works to revise.

Next were symphonies and concertos, which 35 percent of students said they listened to, while another 23 percent said they listened to musical theatre soundtracks. 32 percent said they listened to video game soundtracks, reflecting the rising popularity of the musical genre.

The study also found that the students most likely to listen to orchestral music while studying were from London (81 percent) and the Northeast (81 percent).

“Our mission is to present orchestral music to the broadest possible audience,” Petrenko told Classic FM on the subject of bringing these diverse genres of music to the concert hall.

“In the space of a month, our players were involved in the Coronation Service, released an orchestral album with the UK’s rock giants Def Leppard, performed works by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich in Japan and delivered creative music workshops for stroke survivors in Hull,” the conductor said.

“Add in our film and gaming concerts and we are presenting the world of orchestral music to a new generation... so people can explore, enthuse and push their own boundaries of music appreciation.”

Listen to the Classic FM Video Game Music playlist on Global Player >

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform a video game concert at the Royal Albert Hall
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform a video game concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / Tim Lutton

The orchestra also asked a nationally representative sample of 2,063 people whether they listened to orchestral music while they were studying.

The study found that older people were significantly less likely to listen to this genre of music than today’s exam-taking generation. For those taking tests in the 1980s and prior, less than 68 percent of people chose to listen to orchestral music.

Petrenko, 46, often listened to orchestral music to advise for exams in his youth. “One of the first CD sets I bought was Karajan’s recordings of Beethoven’s symphonies,” he told Classic FM.

“And, to this day, I would still recommend this music to today’s students as the music gives a lot of strength, inspiration and clarity to the mind.”

A CD of Herbert von Karajan conducting the Berlin Philharmonic performing Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 was recently used in an AQA GCSE Music exam in 2021. So the recording surely remains a firm studying tool today.

Try your hand at our GCSE Music quiz here >

Why are more young people using orchestral music to revise than ever before?

James Williams, managing director of the RPO believes that the increase in young people using orchestral music to revise is because these students have had “one of the toughest lead-ups to exams of any generation.”

Citing the disruption COVID-19 caused, and the added layer of anxiety, Williams said in a statement that orchestral music is also playing its part in helping to keep students relaxed during this particularly intense period of study.

“We saw in lockdown – another stressful time for many,” Williams continued, “How young people, in particular, relied on orchestral music for their wellbeing, relaxation and happiness. The support that music can offer during tough times forges a relationship for the long term.”

Petrenko agrees. The conductor told Classic FM, “Orchestral music has a proven timeless appeal. It touches every human emotion.

“It can be good for relaxing and well-being, it can help you focus and can inspire you and bring out your passions, self-belief and ambitions. It goes further, wider and deeper than a lot of pop music and has a language of its own that goes far beyond words.

“Classical music can gently stimulate your brain and your body for improved productivity - and you won’t even consciously notice it. It’s a bit like having a fitness regime for the mind – stimulating wellbeing and charging up your mind without making you exhausted.”

Read more: Seven in 10 people say orchestral music improved their ‘mood and wellbeing’ in lockdown

As well as listening to orchestral music, Petrenko told Classic FM that watching live music can be just as beneficial during a student’s study routine.

“It can bring a new breath and stimulation into your thought processes,” Petrenko said, “And, quite often, you may find some solutions while listening and watching the concert.”

Petrenko believes that because of the rise of listening to this genre of music during exam season, many young people are starting to “form a bond with the world of orchestral music”.

“And, hopefully,” the conductor concluded, “It will be the start of a [continuing] journey.”

To start your own journey into the wonderful world of orchestral music, why not listen to our Revision playlist here?

Latest on Classic FM

10 soothing pieces of classical music in Mental Health Awareness Week

The most soothing pieces of classical music – in Mental Health Awareness Week

Discover Music

Are you smarter than a 16-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these GCSE Music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

Lifestyle

Nick Mohammed plays violin in Ted Lasso Season 3

Does Nick Mohammed really play violin in Ted Lasso?

Discover Music

Kazuki Yamada with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

CBSO’s new chief conductor Kazuki Yamada: ‘I will bring Japanese music and culture to Birmingham’

CBSO

Lizzo: pop star, flute star, and now an animated sitcom voice-over star.

Lizzo and her flute star in The Simpsons season finale, in ‘dream come true’ cameo

Trumpeter creates mesmerising sound wave visualisation using fire

Trumpeter uses actual fire to create mesmerising soundwave visualisation

Videos

disney

Why this original song by Alan Menken was cut from the 2023 Little Mermaid remake

Alan Menken

Alan Titchmarsh to host 'Nature Notes' on Classic FM

Alan Titchmarsh to host ‘Nature Notes’ on Classic FM, celebrating classical music and nature
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, plays piano as part of the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Liverpool.

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays piano in incredible surprise cameo at Eurovision

Videos

bow

Violin soloist handles a nightmare bow break with sheer professionalism and style

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live

An epic ‘Nessun Dorma’ that leaves a Royal Albert Hall audience in awe

Puccini

Yo Yo Ma performs with the Louisville Symphony

How the Louisville Orchestra brought Yo-Yo Ma and his cello into the world’s longest cave system

Yo-Yo Ma

Council law says its reasonable to only practice up to an hour a day before it becomes a ‘nuisance’

‘They made me feel like a criminal’: London council threatens to fine musician £5,000 for practising at home
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

School boy plays Mozart

School boy wows onlookers with Mozart sonata on train station piano

Mozart

Newham Music Hub released a cover of the 2022 Eurovision winning entry

‘United in Music’: Over 500 young musicians perform Ukraine’s winning Eurovision entry

Videos

Musical friends – Lizzo and Sir James Galway

‘Sir James Galway championed the flute in the 1970s – Lizzo is doing the same for today’s generation!’

Sir James Galway

Queen's Six at Windsor Castle

Vocal ensemble sings ‘God Save the King’ in sublime harmony at Windsor Castle

Videos

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins introduces himself after sparking online debate over his identity.

Karl Jenkins confirms he is ‘not Meghan Markle in disguise’ after coronation confusion

Jenkins

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in the new Bridgerton prequel

Queen Charlotte soundtrack: every orchestral cover in the Bridgerton story Netflix show

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ flashmob

Epic orchestral flashmob sees Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ take over a supermarket

10 days ago

Handel

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli performed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel perform emotional ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Coronation Concert

12 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger performed this 1990s Disney Classic outside Windsor Castle

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger perform ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan at Windsor Castle

12 days ago

Lang Lang

Roderick Williams and Sir Bryn Terfel sing at the coronation

Two of Britain’s greatest singers were in thunderous voice at the coronation

13 days ago

Bryn Terfel

Soprano Alexandra Stevenson at Hampton Court Chapel

Solo soprano sings King Charles’ favourite hymn ‘Be Thou my Vision’ in historic Hampton Court chapel

15 days ago

Videos

Lizzo and Sir James Galway at Met Gala 2023

Lizzo and Sir James Galway’s ‘treasured’ duet – flute footage emerges from 2023 Met Gala

15 days ago

Discover Music