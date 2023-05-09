Exclusive

Epic orchestral flashmob sees Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ take over a supermarket

9 May 2023, 17:06 | Updated: 9 May 2023, 17:15

Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ flashmob
Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ flashmob. Picture: Classic FM

By Kyle Macdonald

Handel’s coronation classic is topping the pop charts in 2023 – and here’s the proof that it can pop up anywhere!

Would you like some Handel with your halloumi? These shoppers got an unexpected choral surprise while picking up their groceries.

Zadok the Priest’ was composed in 1727 by George Frideric Handel for the coronation of King George II. Ever since it has remained a much-loved piece for the ushering-in of new monarchs, and moments of general splendour.

In May 2023 it found national fame anew, being sung at the coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey. On the days following the service, it even entered the pop charts – sitting alongside the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Miley Cyrus in the Official Big Top 40 chart.

Its slow build and glorious vocal entry is a worthy anthem for any time. Watch a very unexpected performance, and the reaction, below.

Read more: What are the lyrics to Handel’s ‘Zadok The Priest’?

Classic FM's 20th Birthday Flashmob | Classic FM

The triumphant piece has had a long and special association with Classic FM. It was the very first piece we played when we hit the airwaves, at 6am on 7 September 1992. This flashmob was created and recorded by Classic FM, for our 20th anniversary celebrations in 2012.

It also has a long-standing sporting connection, being the musical inspiration for the UEFA Champions League anthem.

Whether for King Charles’ coronation, or for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League – or even a musical moment in Morrisons – this wonderful Handel tune is everywhere...

Handel News

See more Handel News

Mezzo Daniela Mack Handel runs

Mezzo sings a gigantic 72-note Handel phrase **in one breath**

Handel shred

This Handel shred is the most majestic piece of classical humour

Monks Hallelujah Chorus

We can’t stop watching these hilarious ‘silent monks’ singing the Hallelujah Chorus

Handel Music

See more Handel Music

Forte Handbell Quartet

A completely mad handbell arrangement of The Hallelujah Chorus

Tilda Swinton has directed a Baroque music video starring her DOGS

Tilda Swinton has directed a Baroque music video starring her DOGS

Videos

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel Pictures

See more Handel Pictures

george frideric handel

Handel: 15 facts about the great composer

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel Album Reviews

See more Handel Album Reviews

New releases 13th Feb

New Releases: LSO plays Mendelssohn and the latest album from Riccardo Chailly

Discover Music

Albums 21 October

Album Reviews and New Releases: Alexis Ffrench, Rach, Bach and Romeo

Discover Music

Album reviews - Barenboim, Handel and Mehta

Album reviews and new releases: mighty Barenboim conquers Elgar

Discover Music

Handel Guides

See more Handel Guides

Brook Street Band

We asked one of the best period instrument groups in the world to give us an in-depth Baroque masterclass
George Frideric Handel

Handel’s best music: 10 of the Baroque composer’s greatest works

Handel House Brook Street

Inside Handel and Hendrix in London