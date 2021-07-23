All the video game music used at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony

23 July 2021, 15:30 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 17:17

All the video game music used at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony
All the video game music used at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. Picture: Nintendo / Square Enix

By Emma Clarke

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics may have been scaled back because of the pandemic, but the opening ceremony was certainly one to remember!

Not only did it commence with the usual flag procession, the spectacle included energetic dance routines, light displays, Japanese traditions and, of course, music - including some...familiar tunes.

As well as playing the hosting country's national anthem, organisers included the official song for this year's Games: 'Colourful' by a chorus of J-Pop artists, and a selection of video game scores.

Indeed, Japan has a long and celebrated history when it comes to video games, producing some of the most popular titles in the world.

Read more: Every piece of music played in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

From Final Fantasy to Sonic the Hedgehog - here's every video game score that was featured in the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony...

1. Dragon Quest

  • 'Overture: Roto's Theme'

2. Final Fantasy

  • 'Victory Fanfare'
  • 'Main Theme'

Click to listen to Classic FM’s Video Game Music playlist on Global Player

3. The Tales series

  • 'Sorey’s Theme - The Shepherd'
  • 'Royal Capital'

4. Monster Hunter

  • 'Proof of Hero'
  • 'Wind of Departure'

5. Kingdom Hearts

  • 'Olympus Coliseum'
  • 'Hero’s Fanfare'

6. Chrono Trigger

  • 'Frog's Theme'
  • 'Robo's Theme'

7. Ace Combat

  • 'First Flight'

8. Sonic the Hedgehog

  • 'Starlight Zone'

9. Winning Eleven

  • 'eFootball Walk-On Theme'

10. Phantasy Star Universe

  • 'Guardians'

11. Gradius

  • '01 Act 1-1'

12. NierR

  • 'Initiator'

13. Saga Series

  • 'Makai Ginyu Poetry Saga Series Medley 2016'

14. SoulCalibur

  • 'The Brave New Stage of History'

Fans have since flooded social media with praise.

One viewer wrote: "Playing Frog's theme at the Olympics... I'm validated"

Another added: "Definitely hearing Starlight Zone theme from Sonic the Hedgehog playing at the #OpeningCeremony Love that! #Olympics."

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Baroque

Classical

Classical

Romantic

Romantic

Film & TV

Film & TV

Opera

Opera

Video Games

Video Games

More From ClassicFM

Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé sing 'Barcelona'

The iconic time Freddie Mercury and soprano Montserrat Caballé’s duet initiated the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Videos

Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony begins on Friday 23 July

Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony: Every piece of music played at the event
Great classical music to accompany your commute (even if your drive isn’t quite as lovely as this)

The most glorious classical driving playlist to accompany your commute
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz Canel listens to the national anthem at the Festival International de Ballet

What is Cuba’s national anthem, who wrote it and what do the lyrics mean in English?
South Korea's players sing the national anthem prior to a friendly football match with Japan

What is South Korea’s national anthem, and what are the lyrics?